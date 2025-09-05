Building bridges through cricket: Danube Diplomats Cup powered by Mr Cricket UAE

The Danube Diplomats Cup 2025, powered by Mr Cricket UAE, is set to make a spectacular return on September 6 in Dubai.

First launched 12 years ago, this unique tournament has long stood as a symbol of sportsmanship, diplomacy, and unity. Rooted in the UAE’s values of tolerance and coexistence, the cup continues to build bridges across cultures and communities, and its revival promises to be bigger, more inclusive, and more impactful than ever before.

A celebration beyond boundaries

This year’s edition will see blue-collar workers, management leaders, influencers, and community representatives share the same field, competing shoulder-to-shoulder in mixed teams that transcend cultures, professions, and nationalities. The tournament underscores the UAE’s vision of tolerance and coexistence, proving that cricket can be a universal language of joy, respect, and harmony.

Teams include India Champs, Pakistan Champs, Sri Lanka Champs, Nepal Champs, Afghanistan Champs, Oman Champs, Bangladesh Champs, and the UAE Champs participating in this one-of-a-kind event. Beyond the cricket matches, spectators will experience a family-friendly celebration of cultural exchange with music, cuisines, and traditions from around the world.

Dignitaries, VIPs and stars to attend

Adding to the significance of the event, the cup will be graced by distinguished dignitaries, ambassadors, VIP guests, and well-known players, all joining hands to celebrate inclusion and unity. Their presence will reaffirm the UAE’s leadership in fostering respect and collaboration across communities.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group and fondly known as Mr Cricket UAE, expressed his excitement said: “The UAE is a country of tolerance. I have been in Dubai for the past 33 years, working with people from diverse nationalities. This Diplomats Cup is about building bridges between nations through sport, especially cricket, which is loved across Asia. It gives blue-collar workers the chance to rub shoulders with influencers and management, showcasing their passion and talent. They are the backbone of our company and equally instrumental in the growth of Danube Group. On the field, everyone wants to win that Cup, but beyond the game, this event is about friendship, unity, and respect.”

The Danube Diplomats Cup is more than just a tournament, it is a celebration of the UAE’s multicultural fabric and a testament to the values of inclusion, respect, and harmony. With the support of leaders, communities, and partners, the cup sets the stage for a tournament of true unity.