Rethinking the conventional exhibition format requires more than a different display space; it calls for a different approach to how an industry comes together. This was the thinking behind Talking Walls, an initiative introduced by Mohammed Azhar Sajan, founder of Casa Milano, in 2023 to bring architects, interior designers and emerging creative talent together on a common platform.

Having spent the initial years building Casa Milano’s identity in the luxury interiors market, Azhar Sajan recognised an opportunity to engage more closely with the design community. While traditional exhibitions primarily offered brands an opportunity to display their products, he wanted to create an experience that placed creativity and the people behind it at the centre.

The initiative began at Downtown Design during Dubai Design Week in 2023, where Casa Milano invested in a 300sqm. exhibition space and invited emerging designers to create innovative bathroom concepts using its products. Independent industry experts judged the installations, while winners received international design experiences, including trips to Spain and Italy.

Over its first three seasons, Talking Walls gradually developed into a platform for creative expression, industry engagement and meaningful connections.

Building Relationships Before Revenue

For Azhar, the objective was never simply to attract visitors or generate immediate sales. He believed that building genuine relationships with the design community was the foundation for long-term business growth.

“I have always believed that relationships should come before transactions. If you invest in people, give them opportunities and build genuine connections, business will eventually follow,” says Azhar Sajan.

The scale of the investment initially raised concerns within his family. Reflecting on Azhar’s decision to participate in such a substantial exhibition, Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group, and his father recalls having reservations about the expenditure and the unconventional approach.

“Having spent more than three decades in business, I initially questioned the scale of investment Azhar wanted to make for an exhibition. I was not entirely convinced. However, he believed strongly in his vision and insisted that building relationships within the design community would create opportunities in the long run. I eventually supported his decision, and looking back, I am proud of what he has achieved,” says Anis Sajan.

The initiative continued through 2024 and 2025, strengthening Casa Milano’s recognition within the regional design industry. The same philosophy of bringing people together extended to Design Duels, a multisport corporate competition connecting professionals across the building and design industries.

The initiative attracted approximately 2,000 participants, including developers, contractors, designers and other industry professionals, creating opportunities to connect through sport and friendly competition. For Azhar Sajan, such initiatives help build connections beyond conventional business interactions.

Taking Talking Walls to the Next Level

As Talking Walls enters its fourth season, Azhar Sajan has taken the concept in a different direction. Rather than participating in another conventional exhibition, he decided to transform Casa Milano’s 30,000sqft flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road into an exhibition destination.

“For years, we took Casa Milano to exhibitions. This time, I wanted to bring the exhibition to Casa Milano,” says Azhar Sajan.

The fourth edition moves beyond the bathroom concepts of previous seasons to explore five-star hospitality design through fully realised hotel suite installations.

Four established design firms — DWP, K4 Group, Pinnacle Interiors and OBMI – have created hospitality suite concepts inspired by four international cities: Dubai, New York, Paris and Tokyo. Each installation demonstrates how design, materials, functionality and product selection come together to create complete hospitality environments.

Bringing together approximately 12 product categories from Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality, the showcase reflects Sajan’s vision of a more comprehensive approach to hospitality interiors. Visitors will be able to experience how different elements work together within a complete space, understand the thinking behind each installation and explore the products incorporated into the concepts.

The three-day programme includes panel discussions, industry conversations, networking, wellness experiences, hospitality and F&B activations.

Visitors can discover ideas, interact with industry professionals and experience products within complete interior settings rather than as individual displays. The shift to immersive hospitality environments makes the showroom a place for the design community to engage, exchange ideas and experience innovation.

Bringing Global Luxury Design to the Forefront

An important part of Casa Milano’s evolution has been its growing portfolio of international luxury brands and design partnerships. From sanitaryware, showers, tiles and slabs to kitchens, wardrobes, parquet flooring and ironmongery, the brand has progressively expanded beyond its original bathroom-focused offering.

The portfolio now brings together international brands including Arredo3, Italgraniti, La Fabbrica, Ceramiche Keope and House of Rohl, alongside in-house brands such as Clea, Vero, Modevo Living and Cassario.

Further strengthening its luxury portfolio, Casa Milano has become the first and exclusive distributor of the Philipp Plein tiles collection across the world and is bringing the internationally recognised designer’s distinctive aesthetic to the region. The collection will be showcased during Talking Walls Season 4, adding another dimension to the exhibition’s luxury design experience.

This diversification transformed Casa Milano from a luxury bathroom specialist into a comprehensive home improvement destination, enabling homeowners, designers, consultants and developers to source multiple product categories under one roof.

Casa Milano’s evolution also reflects a growing focus on how technology is shaping modern living. Through Life Smart and its integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), the brand is exploring smart and connected solutions that bring greater convenience, functionality and control into contemporary spaces. This reflects a broader vision of creating living environments where design and technology work together seamlessly, responding to the changing expectations of modern homeowners and the hospitality sector.

Why This Year Matters More than Ever

The fourth season of Talking Walls comes at a time when businesses across the region are navigating geopolitical uncertainties, shifting market conditions and changing business sentiment. For many, the natural response to uncertainty is to exercise caution and reconsider investments. Azhar Sajan, however, believes that such periods also present an opportunity to rethink conventional approaches and strengthen industry relationships.

Rather than scaling back his participation in exhibitions, he has chosen to make a significant investment in transforming Casa Milano’s flagship showroom into a destination for the design community.

The decision also reflects a shift in how he views traditional exhibitions. Having participated in major design exhibitions over the past three years, Azhar began questioning the limitations of temporary exhibition spaces. Conventional stands offer brands a limited window to engage with visitors, after which the installations are dismantled. By using Casa Milano’s existing flagship showroom, he saw an opportunity to create a more immersive experience and give participating design firms dedicated spaces to bring their concepts to life.

The transformation required considerable changes to the showroom, including the renovation and reconfiguration of its upper level and office areas to accommodate the participating design firms.

“The biggest challenge was convincing people to come to our showroom instead of meeting them at an established exhibition. But I believed that if we could create an experience worth visiting, we could bring the industry together under one roof,” says Azhar Sajan.

For him, the importance of continuing with initiatives like Talking Walls during uncertain times goes beyond the event itself. It is about maintaining conversations, encouraging collaboration and giving businesses and creative professionals a reason to come together.

Building Beyond an Exhibition

Azhar Sajan’s approach to Talking Walls is closely connected to the way he has built Casa Milano. Established in 2019, the brand was an independent venture through which he wanted to create his own identity in the luxury interiors industry rather than simply continue within the established building materials business of his family.

Starting with a 30,000sqft flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Casa Milano had to navigate the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic within months of its establishment. Recognising the growing interest in home improvement and bathroom renovations during this period, Azhar Sajan strengthened the brand’s digital presence through social media marketing, influencer collaborations and online engagement.

The brand subsequently expanded its footprint across the UAE and into Qatar, while progressively broadening its product portfolio to include complete luxury interior solutions.

For an entrepreneur who has consistently looked at conventional business models through a different lens, the fourth season is another opportunity to challenge expectations. This time, the idea is not simply to build a bigger exhibition stand, but to rethink what an exhibition destination can be, and make Casa Milano a global brand.

Enjoy Season 4

Talking Walls Season 4 was held from November 17 to 19, 2026, at the Casa Milano flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Registration:

https://casamilanoitaly.com/pages/talking-walls