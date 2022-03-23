Blue Rhine Industries and BackLite Media partner for Triple Crown project
Dubai
Drivers on Sheikh Zayed Road are used to taking in the highway's legendary skyline as they drive from Deira to Jebel Ali and beyond - and now, three new installations are set to revolutionize the media landscape in this iconic location.
The Triple Crown from BackLite Media, a series of eye-catching 22m high digital billboards with six illuminating LED displays, was launched in September 2021 with digital signage experts Blue Rhine Industries (BRI).
With a total surface area of 768sqm, all six screens can be synced to one advertiser, who benefit from a commercial slot of 24 seconds. This allows premium brands to deliver an immersive and uninterrupted message in Dubai's most influential advertising location, which sees over 350,000 vehicles pass through per day.
While the LED screens offer impressive capabilities, with adaptable day and night brightness levels, Triple Crown's showstopping feature is its intricate golden spiral cladding, which BackLite chose BRI to manufacture and install. BRI also installed the six 16m x 8m programmable LED displays from cutting-edge screen manufacturer Daktronics.
Founded two decades ago in Dubai, Blue Rhine Industries has rapidly made a name for itself as the region's digital media and technological advertising partner of choice and is referred to as one of the most reliable Digital Signage Companies in Dubai, thanks to its expertise in delivering complex installations for a roster of high-profile clients.
With the spiral cladding design requiring 120sqm of curved aluminium, BRI's in-house team manufactured 29 separate aluminium pieces of different sizes and curvatures to meet the specifications of Arup Group (the designer), before installing and building each unipole on site.
Alvaro Ramos, General Manager at BRI, explained how BRI successfully managed Triple Crown's complex design and installation: "The Triple Crown was designed to stand out against Dubai's iconic skyline and therefore required incredible attention to detail, with challenging logistics during the installation phase as our teams were working 24 hours a day in an active location. Think of the installation like a puzzle: the aluminium we needed was a special format size and grade, which we ordered especially and airfreighted from China to manufacture the 29-piece set required to complete the cladding of each of the three unipoles."
BRI’s installation crew then slotted together each piece on site using seamless joints before installing the vast Daktronics screens to meet BackLite's tight deadlines. Alvaro said: "During the execution phase, we had a peak of over 100 BRI team members on-site, who were carrying out the installation while also managing the project's subcontractors. In addition, I visited the site once per week to check on progress and liaise with BackLite Media's team to ensure we were on track. As a result, we're immensely proud to say all three unipoles were delivered to deadline and on budget."
John V. Joseph, sales director at BRI, said the successful completion and launch of Triple Crown in time for the opening of Expo 2020 is a testament to BRI's longstanding reputation in the market for reliability, high-quality delivery, and technical expertise.
James Bicknell, CEO of Backlite Media, emphasised that BRI's extensive in-house resources and ability to handle complex and challenging projects made the company the ideal partner for this complex project.
According to Chafik Tahri, the Director of Operations of Backlite Media, "Everything that Backlite Media offers to the market is of the highest quality, as evidenced by the iconic signs now visible on Sheikh Zayed Road. With the unexpected covid downturn it was challenging to cope with the lead time to supply the material. At these critical moments, we are left with no room for suppliers to delay the execution of our orders.
Triple Crown was successfully launched by 1st October 2021 thanks to BRI's role as system integrator and extensive logistical support.
"I am proud to have led those projects and helped redesign the SZR Outdoor landscape. DOOH has shown it can adapt to urban environments. Those unique signs would last in Dubai for years."
Bicknell noted: "We had to think: who can cope with a project of this size? Who has the workforce? Who can adapt? The flexibility that Blue Rhine Industries offered to adapt to our changing needs with a smile on their face makes a big difference. Blue Rhine’s willingness to trust my word means a big deal, and so that means that you understand that we’re trying to create a partnership."
BRI and BackLite Media have continued to partner on other equally iconic projects along Dubai's main highway in recent months. February 2022 saw the launch of the Jawhara, an awe-inspiring 24m high two-screen digital billboard next to the Museum of the Future with a total display area of 177m2, for which BRI delivered the assembly and finishing. They are also working on a new project, The Dubai Gateway, which will be located next to the entrance to the Dubai Mall and is scheduled for completion in May 2022.
Learn more about Blue Rhine Industries at www.brisigns.com