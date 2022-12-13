Baniyas Spike making progress

Abdurahiman Abdulla, chairman and managing director,Baniyas Spike Group of Companies, signs MoU with National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH).

The UAE-based company enters into a food supply contract with the aim to support the growth of local companies

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 1:10 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Baniyas Spike Group of Companies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for food supply with the catering contractors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc). The signing ceremony was held in conjunction with the International Food Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with companies entering into catering contracts with ADNOC, one of the world’s largest producers of the petroleum energy.

The groups that have entered into food supply agreements with National Corporation for Tourism and Hotel (NCTH), Sodexo-Kelvin Catering, Royal Catering, and Apex National Catering will also supply food products to these four companies, which have an agreement with ADNOC worth more than one billion dirhams.

Shakkir P Aliyar, CEO, Baniyas Spike Group of Companies, signs MoU with Sodexo-Kelvin 2 Catering Services LLC.

The group’s chairman and managing director, Abdurahiman Abdulla, his son and executive director, Rashid Abdurrahiman and group CEO, Shakkir P Aliyar signed and handed over the contracts at the ceremony.

To sign on behalf of the group at the ceremony in which Adnoc group CEO and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, and Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almeheiri attended and to be the only company to sign the MoU agreement with these four companies, is a great achievement, said the group management.

Rashid Abdurahiman, executive director, Baniyas Spike Group of Companies, signs MoU with Royal Catering Services LLC.

“By working with local companies and encouraging the use of more made-in-the-UAE products will also support the growth of the UAE food industry, a critical enabler of our national food security strategy,” said Dr Al Jaber at the ceremony.

The group also had the opportunity to have a stall at the ‘Made in UAE’ pavilion at the International Food Exhibition.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com