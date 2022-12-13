Baniyas Spike making progress

The tech firm highlights the potential and the impact of AI-augmented governments across the Middle East
Abu Dhabi-based Baniyas Spike Group of Companies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for food supply with the catering contractors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc). The signing ceremony was held in conjunction with the International Food Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with companies entering into catering contracts with ADNOC, one of the world’s largest producers of the petroleum energy.
The groups that have entered into food supply agreements with National Corporation for Tourism and Hotel (NCTH), Sodexo-Kelvin Catering, Royal Catering, and Apex National Catering will also supply food products to these four companies, which have an agreement with ADNOC worth more than one billion dirhams.
The group’s chairman and managing director, Abdurahiman Abdulla, his son and executive director, Rashid Abdurrahiman and group CEO, Shakkir P Aliyar signed and handed over the contracts at the ceremony.
To sign on behalf of the group at the ceremony in which Adnoc group CEO and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, and Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almeheiri attended and to be the only company to sign the MoU agreement with these four companies, is a great achievement, said the group management.
“By working with local companies and encouraging the use of more made-in-the-UAE products will also support the growth of the UAE food industry, a critical enabler of our national food security strategy,” said Dr Al Jaber at the ceremony.
The group also had the opportunity to have a stall at the ‘Made in UAE’ pavilion at the International Food Exhibition.
— ali@khaleejtimes.com
The tech firm highlights the potential and the impact of AI-augmented governments across the Middle East
How do you know what business is ‘right’ for you? Start your entrepreneurial journey with the management consulting firm in Dubai that focuses on offering affordable value-added services to satisfy all your requirements
On its 18th anniversary, we highlight the efforts of the travel agency as well as the glorious reputation it has earned, thanks to its many years of experience and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners
Escape the scathing summer with your loved ones to the gorgeous properties of Ritz-Carlton
Be proactive, not reactive, as MBG experts lay down the rules and regulations of a tax audit to keep you away from worries and legal complications
Establishment of this office will pave the way for potential new business between the UAE and Pakistan, according to the shareholders
With exceptional care and guidance, Orchid Fertility Clinic is setting standards for quality fertility in the UAE