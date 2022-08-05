Back to School, Back to Sales with Noon and FirstCry
Love for stationery knows no age. Pick up Back to School supplies for you and your kids at the biggest sales of the season!
While we hate to break your holiday bliss, school reopening is just around the corner. And if your little one's only favourite thing about going back to school is the feel of new books and stationery, then we've got some great news for you. U.A.E's biggest English daily Khaleej Times has joined hands with Arabyads to procure for you some fantastic Back to School deals-and more! Avail of our special coupon codes and stock up on the school supplies for the year a little early so that you won't have any of those early morning pre-school tantrums and so that your kids remain excited for their brand-new first day!
Top Picks:
Noon GCC
Noon is offering you some of the best deals of the year for everything from sporty and stylish backpacks to totes and laptop bags starting from as low as AED 29/-! Enjoy 10% cashback if you're a new user and 5% cashback if you're a loyal Noon patron using our coupon from 1st to 7th August, 2022!
Gift your tiny tot a Disney Princess trolley bag and watch that frown turn upside down! Along with fabulous discounts on writing supplies and desk accessories, Noon also offers jaw-dropping deals on laptops, tablets, and other gadgets for those Digital Days at school from all the popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Huawei, and MI, among others. If your kid is the fashionista in school, deck them up in branded hoodies, sweatshirts, jeans, sportswear and sneakers from Nike, Fila, Adidas, and more!
Coupon code: KT
FirstCry
If you're someone with a child who's dreading the new academic year or love the smell of freshly printed notebooks and the feel of new office stationery, head on to FirstCry and be mesmerized! Enjoy 10% off on their massive Back to School collection using the code below and fill your cart to the brim with leak-proof water bottles, a 24-pack of vibrant Sharpies, brand-new notepads, and sticky notes in every colour of the rainbow. Go on, we won’t judge!
Don't forget to stock up on pandemic essentials for your kids like printed face masks and sanitiser sets to ensure that they remain safe even when away from you. To make things even more special, personalize your child's lunchbox and bags with their name and favourite designs to keep them happy and their belongings theft-proof! Enjoy discounts on brands like Camelbak, Faber-Castell, Maped, Citron, Vans, SkipHOP, Yumbox, and Thermos! This deal is from 1st to 7th August, 2022 only.
Coupon code: KT1