ARMAF Beauté brings a new expression of Arab Beauty

At Beautyworld Middle East 2026, ARMAF Beauté is putting a distinctly UAE-born perspective on the global colour cosmetics conversation — celebrating the diversity of Arab beauty while creating products designed for modern, expressive and inclusive beauty routines.

As a brand born in the UAE, ARMAF Beauté draws inspiration from a region where beauty has always been deeply connected to identity, individuality and self-expression. Its presence at Beautyworld reflects this perspective through a growing portfolio of colour cosmetics that brings together global beauty trends, regional sensibilities and everyday wearability.

At the centre of the showcase is the brand’s crowd-favourite skincare collection, alongside its evolving colour cosmetics portfolio — bringing together complexion, colour and care in a way that reflects how today’s consumer approaches beauty. Rather than viewing skincare and makeup as separate categories, ARMAF Beauté embraces a more fluid beauty routine where comfort, care and self-expression work together.

Among the highlights is the Radiant Silk Foundation, a lightweight complexion essential offering breathable coverage, SPF 30 and a semi-matte finish across six shades. Alongside it, the ARMAF Beauté powder bullet lipstick brings a soft, powder-like matte finish to the lips, with shades including Fleur, Iris and Poppy.

Beauty inspired by Arab diversity

Arab beauty is not one look and ARMAF Beauté is building its proposition around that diversity.

From different skin tones and undertones to varied beauty preferences and cultural influences, the region represents one of the world’s most diverse beauty landscapes. ARMAF Beauté aims to bring this richness into the colour cosmetics category through products created with inclusivity, versatility and confidence at their core.

The brand’s approach reflects a wider evolution in beauty: consumers are increasingly looking for products that work with their individuality rather than asking them to conform to a predefined beauty ideal.

For ARMAF Beauté, this means creating beauty that can move seamlessly from subtle to statement, everyday to occasion, and minimal to expressive — while delivering the performance and comfort that today’s consumers increasingly expect from their makeup.

Today’s consumer expects more from colour cosmetics. Makeup needs to look good, feel comfortable and fit seamlessly into increasingly dynamic lifestyles. The Comfort Wear proposition responds to this shift by placing wearability and comfort alongside colour and performance.

It represents a more contemporary approach to makeup — products designed not simply to create a look, but to become part of the wearer’s everyday routine.

ARMAF Beauté’s Beautyworld presence also represents a broader story about the evolution of beauty from the UAE.

Born in the UAE, the brand is developing a beauty proposition that takes cues from its regional roots while speaking to an increasingly global consumer. The UAE’s unique position at the intersection of cultures, markets and beauty influences provides an environment where diverse consumer needs and global trends converge.

ARMAF Beauté is using this perspective to build products that celebrate Arab beauty while remaining relevant to women across markets.

At Beautyworld Middle East, the brand’s showcase is therefore more than a portfolio presentation. It is a statement of intent to bring a UAE-born understanding of beauty, inclusivity and self-expression to a global audience.

From Arab beauty to global beauty, ARMAF Beauté is creating colour cosmetics for a generation that wants beauty to feel as individual, inclusive and effortless as they are.