Arcapita expands regional footprint with ADGM license and Abu Dhabi office

The milestone further solidifies Arcapita's commitment to the UAE market and strengthens its position as a key player in the country's private equity and real estate investment landscape

Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ("Arcapita”), a global leader in alternative investments, announces its license to operate from ADGM and the opening its new office in Abu Dhabi. The launch of Arcapita Investment Management Limited is part of Arcapita’s strategic expansion in the region. Stéphane Brown, group COO, has been appointed as senior executive officer. This significant milestone further solidifies Arcapita's commitment to the UAE market and strengthens its position as a key player in the country's private equity and real estate investment landscape.

Arcapita has established a strong track record in the UAE, with over $1.3 billion in total transaction value across its various investments. The firm is one of the largest investors in industrial real estate in the UAE, with approximately $500 million in industrial real estate assets under management (AUM), and around $650 million in private equity across various sectors. This expansion allows Arcapita to be closer to its clients, prospective investors, and business partners, thereby enhancing its ability to deliver on its investment strategies in the UAE.

Arcapita’s long-standing presence in the UAE is underscored by its successful investments across diverse sectors. The recent investment in NEOPAY, a rapidly growing payment solutions provider, follows the acquisition of The DataFlow Group, a leading provider of primary source verification. These investments reflect Arcapita’s focus on the country’s developing fintech sector as well as essential business services, underscoring the firm's commitment to a balanced investment strategy within private equity.

The establishment of Arcapita’s Abu Dhabi office comes in response to the UAE’s growing role as a global financial hub and its continued economic diversification under Vision 2031, which focuses on fostering private sector growth, infrastructure development and financial innovation; areas where Arcapita has a proven track record and can bring its expertise to bear.

Hisham Al Raee, CEO, Arcapita, commented: “Opening our office in Abu Dhabi is a pivotal step in Arcapita’s journey. The UAE is a strategic market with immense potential, and our growing presence here is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the incredible growth opportunities it has to offer. By establishing a stronger foothold in the region, we’re positioning ourselves to deliver more value to our clients and to tap into a dynamic market that aligns with our vision. The addition of our Abu Dhabi office, alongside our Riyadh office, signifies our dedication to being a proactive and engaged partner in the region.”

Stéphane Brown, senior executive officer at Arcapita Investment Management Limited, and chief operating officer at Arcapita, added: “The UAE continues to evolve as a global economic leader, and establishing a regulated presence in Abu Dhabi enhances our ability to further strengthen relationships with investors and partners across the region. We are excited to be able to contribute to the UAE’s vision of economic diversification and are confident that our Abu Dhabi presence will play a critical role in identifying and executing strategic transactions in one of the most dynamic economies in the world.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, chief market development officer, ADGM, said: “We are delighted to welcome Arcapita to ADGM’s thriving community. Their presence underscores ADGM’s role as a preferred destination for leading global investment firms looking to expand in the region. Arcapita’s expertise in private equity and real estate investments complements ADGM’s commitment to fostering a dynamic, innovative, and collaborative ecosystem. We look forward to supporting their growth and contributions to the UAE’s financial and economic landscape."

With its proven history of successful investments and deep-rooted involvement in the UAE, Arcapita is well-positioned to contribute to the country’s continued growth and development. The new ADGM licensed activity serves as a testament to the firm’s commitment to playing an active role in the region's economic future.

For more information, visit: www.arcapita.com