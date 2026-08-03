AMIS Development records Dh300 million sell-out of Jacob & Co.'s Signature Fleurs de Jardin Mansions

AMIS Development has announced the pre-launch sell-out of the six Signature Mansions at Jacob & Co.'s Fleurs de Jardin in Meydan District 11, achieving total sales of Dh300 million less than a month after breaking ground on the landmark development in June.

Representing the highest-value residences within the community, the six Signature Mansions were never publicly released or marketed through a conventional sales campaign. Offered exclusively through private requests to a select group of ultra-high-net-worth buyers, every residence was fully reserved ahead of the project's official launch later this year.

The absorption of AED 300 million worth of inventory within weeks of construction commencing reinforces the continued strength of Dubai's ultra-luxury residential market. It also reflects growing investor preference for exceptionally rare branded residences backed by trusted developers with visible construction progress, proven delivery credentials, and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the milestone, Neeraj Mishra, founder and CEO of AMIS Development, said: "This milestone is about far more than the sale of six exceptional residences. It reflects the confidence that today's global luxury buyers continue to place in Dubai and in developers like us, who consistently deliver on our commitments.""The ultra-high-net-worth buyer has evolved. They are looking beyond prestige alone and seeking certainty in every aspect — from execution and quality to the confidence that what is promised will be delivered. At AMIS, we have always believed that trust is earned through action. We build before we sell, we invest ahead of demand, and we remain committed to creating enduring value rather than chasing short-term momentum."

The signature mansions are the crown jewel of Fleurs de Jardin and the fullest expression to date of Jacob & Co.'s work in residential design. Jacob Arabo himself has shaped the design elements of the mansions and the wider community. His signature style comes to life in these six homes, carrying the beauty and precision of his watchmaking and haute jewellery into the architecture, interiors, and the way each residence is designed to be lived in.

Each mansion is set on a private plot of more than 9,100 sq ft and spans over 17,000 sq ft across four levels, offering six en-suite bedrooms, dedicated staff quarters, private elevators, and a sculptural staircase that serves as the architectural centrepiece of the home.

The expansive basement, extending over 5,800 sq ft, is a distinctive feature that further elevates the living experience, with a private cinema, golf simulator, fitness studio, and secure parking with direct access into the residence, ensuring complete privacy from arrival to entry.

Designed as private estates within the gated community, each mansion also features an infinity pool, outdoor fireplace, and a dedicated yoga and meditation courtyard. Reserved exclusively for the six mansion owners, a private spa and wellness lounge further enhances the sense of exclusivity, offering an amenity unavailable anywhere else within the development. Buyers of Jacob & Co.'s Fleurs de Jardin mansions are not paying for a label. They are investing in homes of exceptional rarity, with very few properties of comparable stature and exclusivity at that address.

The wider Fleurs de Jardin community comprises 19 villas and six mansions, making it one of the most prestigious and exclusive branded developments in Meydan. Named after one of Jacob & Co.'s most celebrated timepiece collections, it extends the brand's design language into the living environment, complemented by premium amenities including a clubhouse and fitness studio, a community lagoon, landscaped gardens and walkways, a children's play area, and 24/7 gated security.

For AMIS Development, the sell-out reinforces the company's development-first philosophy and execution-led approach. Since entering the UAE market, the company has rapidly expanded its portfolio to more than Dh2 billion in gross development value across six projects in under two years while maintaining a fully funded, debt-free business model. Construction is progressing at Fleurs de Jardin, while Woodland Residences, AMIS' flagship development in District 11, remains on track for handover. As one of the last developers to acquire land in District 11 and among the first to deliver, AMIS continues to strengthen buyer confidence through its proven execution and commitment to timely delivery.