Alexandra Ibrahim's rapid rise as a digital creator, influencer, and now as an entrepreneur
She is all set to launch her beauty boutique in Dubai soon which will offer some of the most renowned beauty treatments considering her high knowledge in everything beauty and skin related.
Wondrous are all those success stories that are made from the ground up and mainly by the modern-day women of the modern-day world. Men have always been celebrated for their achievements and contributions in their respective industries, but now it is time to focus on how women have been taking over almost all sectors around the world as boss ladies. They are challenging the status quo and facing challenges head-on to emerge as one of the finest talents in the world in their respective niches. Doing that and much more is one such mesmerizing beauty and a brilliant content creator named Alexandra Ibrahim Moukalled.
Alexandra Ibrahim grew up dreaming big. She also pictured herself out there in front of people as a creator and artist. As she grew up and saw the constant boom in the digital world, she knew where she wanted to be. She dived deep into the content creation game and made her way to the top as a digital creator, social media influencer, and inspirational woman. The beauty from Beirut, who now lives in Dubai, has worked along with some of the most respected national and global brands like Charlotte Tilbury, L'Oreal, JIJIL Collection, The Giving Movement, Honor Arabia, Les Benjamins, Pretty Little Thing, Jw Pie, Foreo, and Noon.
Her content is based on niches of beauty, skincare, fashion, sports, and lifestyle. The graduate with a Master's degree in marketing also later attained her digital marketing certificate. Collaborating with top restaurants, hotels, and different agencies made her spread her prominence in the digital space. She even joined hands with giant brands like Maybelline, and Benefit in Lebanon. All this helped her travel to different parts of the world, gaining even more incredible working experiences.
Alexandra Ibrahim now can't wait to take her career a step higher by planning to start her own beauty lounge in Dubai soon. Soon becoming a business owner, she is excited and nervous both but is confident in her visions. She will be keeping the interiors simple yet elegant with minimalist modern designs combined with the latest technologies in the industry and plans to spellbound people with her extraordinary services like hair, lashes, nail, eyebrow lamination, massage, hair treatments, waxing, and much more.
