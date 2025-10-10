Abrar Infra wins Dh45 million civil contract for Bisconni’s Dh150 million Abu Dhabi plant

Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC has announced a landmark partnership with Bisconni Middle East LLC, the UAE arm of the renowned Pakistani biscuit brand, Ismail Industries Limited, in a major step towards advancing the region’s food manufacturing capabilities. The project involves the construction of a world-class biscuit and confectionery production facility in Abu Dhabi’s Kezad industrial zone.

The announcement was made under the leadership of Maqsood Ismail, director, Bisconni MiddleEast Manufacturing LLC, and Imran Potrick, chairman and CEO of Abrar Group. The new facility represents a significant milestone for both companies and is positioned to transform the food production landscape across the GCC.

With an investment of Dh150 million ($41 million) and spanning 37,000 square metres, the facility will operate under a 50-year land lease agreement signed with Kezad Group. Construction is already underway, with the project targeted for completion by October 2026.

We also extend our gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) for their valuable support and guidance in facilitating this significant industrial venture

Supporting regional food security and economic growth

The high-tech plant is designed to serve as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for Bisconni’s premium product line, aligning with the UAE’s broader goals around food security, industrial diversification, and economic growth. Once operational, the facility will cater to growing regional demand while also supporting export operations into neighbouring markets.

Maqsood Ismail emphasised the brand’s long-term vision. “This new production facility marks an important step in Bisconni’s journey of expansion and quality. With Abrar Group as our construction partner, we are confident in building a benchmark factory that reflects our brand’s strength and ambition.”

Abrar Group brings over 17 years of experience delivering complex industrial and food manufacturing projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The company has a proven track record in constructing facilities that adhere to international food safety, hygiene, and quality standards.

To ensure seamless execution, Abrar Infra has leveraged its internal divisions including Abrar Energytech Electromechanical LLC (MEP solutions) and Abrar Decors LLC for fit-out and interior works offering a fully integrated, end-to-end construction solution.

“Abrar Group has earned the trust of leading industrial brands across the Gulf, and Bisconni joins that list of visionary partners. Our team is committed to creating a facility that stands as a benchmark in food production excellence,” said Imran Potrick.

The construction will be overseen by Capital Engineering Consultant LLC, led by Balaskandan Ragunathan, managing director, Capital Engineering Consultancy LLC. With extensive experience in large-scale industrial and food processing projects, Capital Engineering will provide end-to-end consultancy including authority approvals, design optimisation, and project supervision.

Balaskandan Ragunathan said: “Our design vision for the Bisconni facility demanded precision and performance — and Abrar aligns perfectly with that. At Capital Engineering Consultants, we take pride in partnering with builders who share our drive for innovation and excellence”

The project’s progress is being steered under the capable leadership of Zunair, project head, whose proactive coordination and commitment to quality have been key in aligning all stakeholders toward a shared vision.

The overall strategy and execution strength come from Abrar Group’s leadership team, with Bilal Potrick, group executive director, guiding the project’s vision and client relations; Ashiq Arif, group general manager, ensuring seamless planning and resource alignment; and Danish, group operations head, overseeing on-ground execution and operational efficiency. Together, their combined expertise continues to drive this landmark project toward timely and successful completion.

