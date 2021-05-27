A nurturing, progressive education

Cambridge Primary and Lower Secondary offers a robust curriculum, which helps children tap into their full potential

We live in a rapidly changing world, where a fast-paced, globalised economy creates more opportunities whilst increasing competition. Against such an unpredictable backdrop, we have to think on our feet, especially when innovation is happening at breakneck speed. Children need to understand the world around them and develop the knowledge and skills they need for life, helping them thrive at school, university and work.

Cambridge Primary takes your child on an exciting educational journey. Typically for five to 11 year olds, it spells out what they should be able to do at each stage of their primary schooling.

Cambridge Lower Secondary is the second stage in the Cambridge Pathway and is typically for learners aged 11 to 14 years, preparing your child for success in the later stages of education including Cambridge IGCSE.

For the love of learning

Our programme is built around what matters most to your child as they take their first steps in education:

Broad curriculum for balanced education: A wide range of 10 subjects, including English, mathematics and science exist to benefit the students. There are also plenty of opportunities to develop creativity, expression and personal wellbeing through subjects like art, music and physical education.

Robust foundation with excellent progression: Each stage of the programme builds on the previous one or from other educational systems, so that your child will feel confident that they are ready for the next step.

A global learner in a local context: Cambridge Primary and Lower Secondary help students discover new abilities and subjects such as Cambridge Global Perspectives nurture a broad outlook, thus helping your child to understand their own culture, community and identity as well as those of others in different parts of the world.

Flexible approach: Our programmes work alongside local and national curricula, giving your child an international education that fits into their context.

Aligned programme based on the latest research: At Cambridge, we believe education works best when curriculum, teaching, learning and assessment align. This way, your child can enjoy a richer learning experience and develop as a life-long learner.

How will your child benefit?

Your child's needs as a learner are at the heart of our approach to education. This approach supports schools in developing learners who are:

- Confident in working with information and ideas - their own and those of others

- Responsible for themselves, responsive to and respectful of others

- Reflective and developing their ability to learn

- Innovative and equipped for new and future challenges

- Engaged intellectually and socially, ready to make a difference.

For more information visit http://www.cambridgeinternational.org/why-choose-us/