1Digi supports Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' movement
'Raghunath Subramnian, Founder & CEO of actyv.ai and investor, with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.'
Raghu Subramanian, an investor-entrepreneur based in Dubai, has voiced his support for Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Conscious Planet movement to 'Save Soil'. Spiritual leader Sadhguru is on a 100-day motorbike journey across the world, on a quest aimed at raising awareness of soil conservation. When they met in Dubai earlier this week, Raghu briefed Sadhguru about his family office, 1Digi Investment Management, which has invested in various global start-ups that focus on protecting the environment while promoting sustainable practices.
Raghu, who is also the Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, an India-based Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, spoke about how actyv.ai encourages responsible and sustainable credit. "Environmental, Social and Governance is at the core of our business and actyv.ai is proud to associate with the Save Soil movement spearheaded by Sadhguru and Isha foundation," he said. "Our technology, while supporting brick-and-mortar traders to do their business more efficiently, increases digital footprint and brings down dependence on paper. This minimises deforestation, which helps save the topsoil from erosion. Actyv Score - our automated, multi-dimensional credit score - strives to gauge the carbon footprints of not only the large conglomerates but also the smaller enterprises," Raghu added.
Raghu also told Sadhguru about how his family office's investments in companies like BritishVolt and Simple Energy contribute to environmental sustainability in a big way. BritishVolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies, powering an electrified future. Simple Energy, a Bangalore based electric vehicle manufacturer, is working towards making electric mobility more accessible and affordable.
During his UAE visit, Sadhguru signed an MoU with the UAE International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture for exchanging knowledge and energising soil conservation and regeneration. He also hailed the UAE for its initiatives aimed at soil regeneration and efforts to convert sand into soil to preserve the vital ecosystem.