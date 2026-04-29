2026 Nomination

Our Mission

Khaleej Times’ KT+150 List is back for the second year running. The 2026 List will celebrate the most impactful Gen Z residents of the UAE, explore their perspectives, and provide a platform for them to be recognised — while discussing issues that matter to their lives, passions and careers.

DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO IS A PASSIONATE GAME-CHANGER?

Nominate yourself or someone else today.

OUR GOAL IS CLEAR

We will recognise — and publicise — the most dynamic, talented Gen Z individuals in the UAE.