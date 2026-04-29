Khaleej Times’ KT+150 List is back for the second year running. The 2026 List will celebrate the most impactful Gen Z residents of the UAE, explore their perspectives, and provide a platform for them to be recognised — while discussing issues that matter to their lives, passions and careers.
Nominate yourself or someone else today.
We will recognise — and publicise — the most dynamic, talented Gen Z individuals in the UAE.Submit Nomination
Khaleej Times is inviting public nominations via this online portal. The KT+ 150 Editorial Advisory Panel will carefully review submissions and conduct outreach to industry experts. Candidates will be evaluated jointly by the Editorial Advisory Panel and those judges, focusing on innovation and creativity. KT+ 150 judging will prioritise entrepreneurship and creativity
Ten honourees in each category will receive recognition for game-changing contributions as determined by KT's Editorial Advisory Panel, in conjunction with a professional judge from each field