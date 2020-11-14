Jude Law reacts to Johnny Depp's ouster from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise

He said one had to go along with the studio's decision.

Hollywood star Jude Law feels the departure of actor Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise is unusual, and says the onus of such decisions lies on the studio.

"It's an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It's probably one of the biggest productions I've ever worked on," Law said.

"And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part. It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role, Johnny had actually only done a day's filming, I think, on his own," added the star, who essays the role of a young Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise.

After playing dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first two Fantastic Beasts films, Depp announced that he has been forced to exit the franchise after he lost his case against The Sun that published an article in 2018 alleging he was a "wife beater".

The film's production is currently underway, and would not be interrupted by the recasting process. The film is slated to open in 2022.

"In a franchise like this, it's the studio and the company that make the big decisions. And you have to go along with those, because we're just a member of the team," Law said.