Yes to influence, no to hierarchy: What UAE's Gen Z employees want in leadership roles

Across workplaces in the UAE, a quiet shift is taking shape among younger professionals. Instead of chasing managerial titles, many Gen Z employees are stepping back from the idea of traditional leadership, citing pressure, burnout and lack of work-life balance.

This is also supported by a Robert Walters global Gen Z workplace study, which found that 54 per cent of Gen Z professionals do not want to become middle managers. The research also shows that 71 per cent prefer an individual career path over managing others, while 65 per cent view middle management as too stressful and offering limited rewards.

For this generation, ambition has not disappeared — it has simply been redefined. Career success is increasingly measured by autonomy, skill mastery and meaningful contribution rather than hierarchy.

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HR leaders and recruiters say this emerging mindset, often described as “conscious unbossing”, is prompting organisations to rethink how leadership roles are designed and rewarded.

‘Not now — maybe after 35’

For 28-year-old marketing professional Amina Barakat, the idea of stepping into management feels premature in her current career stage.

“Not now — maybe after 35. My work already takes up so much of my time and energy, and taking on responsibility for others would mean being on call almost round the clock. I also feel I need stronger skills and more life experience before stepping into that kind of role.”

She added that leadership comes with emotional and operational complexity that is often underestimated in workplace culture.

“People management isn’t easy. It might look like a desirable senior position, but everyone has different personalities, and navigating those dynamics, managing expectations, and still getting work done effectively can be challenging.”

Her perspective reflects a broader hesitation among young professionals who value skill-building and stability over rapid progression into management roles.

‘Lot of pressure for very little balance’

Similarly, 26-year-old digital designer Neil Pal says the traditional idea of leadership does not align with his expectations of work-life balance.

“Honestly, I don’t see myself stepping into a management role anytime soon. It just feels like a lot of pressure for very little balance — you’re responsible for everyone else’s work, but still expected to deliver your own.”

He added that he prefers to focus on craft rather than constant people management.

“I value doing my job well without being constantly on call or dealing with people issues all day.”

Gen Z is 'redefining ambition'

Sowmyya Shetty, Global HR Business Partner with a multinational marine services company in the UAE, says this shift is not about rejection of ambition but a redefinition of it.

“Gen Z in the UAE isn’t turning away from ambition; they are redefining it. What we call “conscious unbossing” reflects a generation questioning whether traditional management roles are worth the burnout and constant pressure.”

She notes that many young employees are seeking influence without hierarchy.

“They want influence without hierarchy and ownership without unnecessary bureaucracy. When given real responsibility, the opportunity to mentor peers, and the freedom to make decisions, they thrive.”

She argues that organisations need to rethink career structures rather than assume a leadership shortage.

“We need dual career paths that reward deep expertise with equal pay, status, and strategic influence, while redefining management as coaching and enabling rather than carrying administrative burden.”

‘Leadership pipelines could become thinner’

Recruitment experts warn that companies may need to adapt quickly or risk long-term talent gaps in management roles.

Nicki Wilson, Executive Director of Genie Recruitment, said organisations that fail to respond could face structural challenges.

“If organisations fail to adapt there is a risk that leadership pipelines could become thinner over time as fewer employees actively pursue management positions.”

However, she believes this shift also presents an opportunity for re-invention.

“I see this as an opportunity for businesses to rethink how they develop future leaders and the companies who get this right will experience growth whereas the businesses who do not understand this will unfortunately plateau.”

Wilson adds that gradual exposure to leadership responsibilities can help bridge the gap.

“Rather than expecting employees to move straight into management, we gradually introduce leadership responsibilities over time. Team members are given opportunities to mentor colleagues, lead projects, support hiring decisions and take ownership of key initiatives before they formally manage people.”