E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Want to join Dubai Police? How to apply, documents required

Registration is open from September 2 to September 27

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:39 PM

Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM

For those who always wanted to work with the Police, a new opportunity has just come up. Dubai Police is hiring! UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree can apply for a position in Dubai Police's Transportation Security Administration.

Registration is open from September 2 to September 27. To be eligible for registration, certain criteria have to be met:


  • The university or high school certificate must be issued by an educational institute recognised by the competent authorities in the country
  • The citizen must not have been previously given a custodial sentence for felony or a crime against honour and integrity
  • Age must be between 18 and 30 years
  • Height should not be less than 165cm, and must be proportional to weight
  • The citizen must pass required tests, medical examinations and personal interviews

Those interested can apply through email: jobs@tsd.ae

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Required documents

  • Certificate of good conduct addressed to the Transportation Security Administration – Dubai Police
  • Passport
  • Academic certificate recognised by competent authorities
  • Birth certificate
  • ID card
  • Coloured photo
  • Copy of parents' passport and ID card
  • Copy of work or experience certificate (if any)
  • Copy of clearance from the National Service and Reserve Authority

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Jobs