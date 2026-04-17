Want to become cabin crew? Flydubai announces new jobs

Flydubai, a Dubai-based carrier, is now looking for cabin crew according to a job posting it has made on LinkedIn.

The airline said: "If you are passionate about people, are hardworking and have an unwavering commitment to provide a great experience then we would like to hear from you"

It also detailed a list of minimum requirements to become cabin crew, while stating that there will be a training bond of $2,650 (Dh9,700) for the first year.

Here is the full list of minimum requirements:

• Must be at least 21‭ ‬years old

• Minimum height of 158cm, in accordance with our safety regulations‬

• Well-groomed and professional appearance, in line with flydubai’s grooming standards

• No visible tattoos while in uniform

• Possession of a valid passport

• In good health, with the ability to pass an aero medical examination

• Fluent in written and spoken English; proficiency in additional languages is an advantage‬

• Confident in the water when wearing a flotation aid/life jacket

• Willing to work irregular hours, including weekends, holidays, and overnight shifts

• Enthusiastic and proactive, with a passion for delivering excellent service

• Respectful, adaptable, and willing to work in a multi-cultural team environment

• Must have a safety-conscious attitude and ability to respond to emergencies in a calm and effective manner

• Willing to relocate to Dubai, (UAE)

• High school diploma is essential

• International aviation experience is an advantage

• 1 year of experience in a customer service role, ideally in aviation, hospitality, or retail

Pay and benefits

Cabin crew will get a basic salary with housing and transportation of Dh8,275. There will also be a variable flying pay of Dh4,500 per month, based on an average of 90 flying hours.

Benefits include: medical insurance, end of service benefit, paid leave of 30‭ ‬days per year, annual leave ticket, concessional tickets for family and friends, and an open-ended contract.