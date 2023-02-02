UAE's top 10 dream jobs revealed; becoming a poet is No. 1

Many of the roles mentioned on the list reflect residents' passion and cultural influences

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 1:25 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 2:03 PM

As people’s lifestyle changes over time, so do their priorities in terms of careers.

In the UAE, the majority of people have selected becoming a poet as their dream job, preferring it over many other technology and sports jobs.

Poetry has long been a part of Arab culture and this was reflected in the regional data which showed that becoming a poet was the dream job across all of the UAE’s neighbouring countries — including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen and Kuwait, of preferring it over the top global dream job of a pilot.

These findings were revealed by Remitly, a digital financial service firm.

In the UAE, the other dream jobs that made it to the top of residents' list are mainly related to technology and sports. The second-ranked dream job is to become a scientist followed by YouTuber, influencer, comedian, football coach, footballer, athlete, illustrator and programmer.

Here's the top 10 jobs for the Emirates' residents:

1. Poet

2. Scientist

3. YouTuber

4. Influencer

5. Comedian

6. Football coach

7. Footballer

8. Athlete

9. Illustrator

10.Programmer

YouTubers or social media influencers are relatively new jobs that appeared in the past decade while football is a passion that is deeply rooted in the Arab culture and is the most popular sport in this region.

“People are getting used to the idea of changing careers at least once in their lifetime as the flexibility to work online and retrain increases. Some of the main reasons people seek a career move are for better work-life balance, higher pay and a more meaningful and fulfilling career. With that in mind, I wasn’t surprised to see so many people around the world showing clear search intent for a change,” said Jago McKenzie, business management director, Remitly.

Globally, Remitly’s study found that taking to the skies and becoming a pilot is the number one dream job globally with almost one million Google searches a year.

This profession is chosen for its excellent pay, great job prospects and travel opportunities.

The other dream job choices for people around the world are writer, dancer, YouTuber, entrepreneur, actor, influencer, programmer, singer, and teacher.

