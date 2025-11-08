UAE jobs: Wynn Al Marjan aims to reach 300 employees by 2025-end

Wynn Resorts announced on Friday that hiring for its upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Resort, set to open in Ras Al Khaimah in early 2027, will pick up further pace next year.

The US-based casino operator stated that the integrated resorts in Ras Al Khaimah hired 98 new team members during the third quarter of 2025, bringing the total employee count to date to 195, comprising mostly senior-level executives, senior management, and general and administrative functions.

The company aims to have over 100 more employees in the fourth quarter this year to reach 300 by December 31, 2025.

“Key division heads and senior leaders are in place across all gaming and non-gaming areas. Onboarding of line staff will increase beginning in 2026,” it said following the release of the quarterly report.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the $3.9 billion integrated gaming resort will create at least 7,500 jobs across various sections of the iconic hotel, said Michael Weaver, chief communication officer at Wynn Resorts.

“The entire senior management team is already on board in the UAE, and that includes key marketing leaders. So you should assume, as is the case when you're opening a property in a new region like this, that one-to-one marketing and player engagement has been going on for quite some time.

“Mass marketing and mass communication, you obviously roll out much closer to the actual opening, because to create awareness at this point, you're so far from consideration and conversion that it really doesn't do much good. So we are actively marketing to the folks that we will want in the building on a one-to-one basis. And you should expect to see a lot more on the mass marketing side as 2026 progresses,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Wynn Al Marjan has listed over 70 jobs on its website including director of F&B, executive chefs for various roles, operations controller, application support analyst – IT, supervisor for staff accommodation dining, guest room attendant – housekeeping, recreation coordinator, manager for payroll, casino controller – casino accounting, vice presidents for casino marketing in UAE and Mena, managers for special events and housekeeping, recruiter for talent acquisition and many more.

Wynn Al Marjan is a joint venture between the US-based casino and hotel operator Wynn Resorts and RAK Hospitality Holding. The construction of the project is underway at an exponential pace, with one floor per week.

It said construction is on schedule and currently progressing through the 70th floor of the hotel. It will top out in December.

“We also made significant progress on the completion of Wynn Al Marjan Island, where we are now pouring concrete for the remaining few floors of the 70-story tower,” said Craig Billings.