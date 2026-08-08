UAE authority warns residents against fake job offers, recruitment scams

UAE residents are being warned against fake job offers that could be used to steal money or personal information.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) urged job seekers, both inside and outside the UAE, to verify an offer before taking any steps towards recruitment.

The ministry warned residents to be cautious of offers promising high salaries, immediate hiring, or unusually fast recruitment processes. Job seekers should also avoid offers that ask them to pay fees, transfer money, or share personal or banking details as part of the recruitment process.

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Mohre said employers are required to use an approved job offer form carrying a unique serial number and barcode. Job seekers can use these details to verify whether an offer is genuine through the Mohre website, mobile app, or call centre at 600590000.

The ministry also urged people to exercise caution when receiving job offers through websites, social media platforms or messaging apps.

This reminder comes amid repeated alerts from UAE authorities about scams targeting people looking for work, particularly through social media and messaging platforms.

Dubai Police have previously warned against fraudsters offering fake part-time jobs, saying scammers have deceived job seekers into opening bank accounts that were later used to channel illegally obtained funds to accounts controlled by criminal groups.

The authority has also warned about fake remote and part-time job offers promoted online. These scams typically exploit people looking to increase their income by advertising non-existent jobs through social media platforms and messaging apps.

The offers often promise quick earnings for completing simple online tasks. Victims may then be asked to pay registration or account activation fees, transfer money or provide personal and banking details.