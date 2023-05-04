UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine announced for private companies violating Emiratisation rules

Employers can benefit from the advantages of the WPS by registering in the system and contracting with an authorised bank or exchange house
Fines of up to Dh500,000 will be imposed on companies that will be caught circumventing Emiratisation rules, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced.
In its latest advisory, Mohre specified a number of violations that would be punishable by hefty penalties. These include reducing the number of employees or modifying their classification, or any other scheme or tactic to circumvent the law.
Private firms with 50 employees or more are required to increase the number of Emiratis in their skilled workforce by 1 per cent every six months, according to resolutions issued by the UAE Cabinet. Every year, they should have achieved a 2 per cent Emiratisation rate.
According to the resolution, a fine of Dh100,000 will be imposed on companies that have been proven to circumvent the Emiratisation rules for the first time. If the violation is repeated, a Dh300,000 penalty will be given, while the third offence will lead to a Dh500,000 fine. Similar violations after the third time will result in a Dh500,000 fine.
"Any company found committing the violation will be obligated to achieve the required Emiratisation targets based on its actual status," Mohre said.
The move comes in line with the implementation of UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 44 of 2023 — regarding the amendment of provisions of the Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 on violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).
Overall, targeted companies are expected to reach a 10 per cent Emiratisation rate by the end of 2026. Those who fail to comply will face a Dh42,000 fine for each Emirati not hired according to the semi-annual targets.
ALSO READ:
Employers can benefit from the advantages of the WPS by registering in the system and contracting with an authorised bank or exchange house
The decision has been made to allow employees to secure their families' needs for the occasion
The services, through individual or group sessions, support Emiratis to work in professions that fit their qualifications
Here are the available positions, as well as the requirements candidates must have for each role
Over 2.1 million work permits were issued last year, marking a 38 per cent growth compared to the previous year’s 1.5 million
The country's long-term residency and strong handling of the pandemic boost confidence among global job-seekers, study shows
Employees asked to work from home, cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters
Those who have a pending labour complaint or are yet to complete 30 days of employment are exempted from the policy