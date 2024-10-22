UAE: Surge in job vacancies; aviation, tech, hospitality sectors to hire more

Job recruitment in the UAE is seeing strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, with experts predicting that this upward trend will continue until 2025.

"We expect to see a 25 per cent growth in recruitment in the UAE in Q4 compared to our Q3 numbers," said Nickie Wilson, founder and MD of Genie Recruitment. "In terms of industry, we always see a lot of movement and opportunities in hospitality and F&B, this continues to grow steadily as concepts are developed or international brands come to the region."

Recruitment consultants in the country highlighted that many organisations are ramping up hiring by at least 10 per cent in Q4 either to meet year-end targets or prepare for upcoming initiatives in the next year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This increase in hiring is a positive shift following a dip in September which saw the ‘mildest rise’ in overall employment since late 2022. Businesses also reported bottlenecks during this period.

S&P Global earlier said: “The trend of backlog accumulation, which has been substantial since February, even worsened in the latest survey period to a four-month high."

This growth in recruitment is driven in part by a surge in air travel, which has boosted the country's tourism sector. Now, with increased recruitment in the fourth quarter of this year, experts are more optimistic about the future, citing a clear resurgence in job creation.

Aviation and AI are key sectors

Aviation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are two key sectors benefiting from this trend, with aviation expanding to accommodate rising travel demand.

Aws Ismail, general manager at Marc Ellis, said, "We are seeing significant investment from airlines and operators in their hiring plans, specifically in the tech sector, where advancements in AI, data, and security initiatives are fuelling recruitment for specialised roles.”

He added, “Hiring in the UAE is gaining strong momentum in Q4 2024. We are seeing an estimated eight 8-10 per cent increase in hiring compared to Q3, with technology leading the charge."

Aws Ismail

He further noted that continued growth is expected until 2025, especially in technology, "as the UAE’s digital transformation accelerates and government initiatives, such as the UAE 2031 vision, push for innovation".

"An interesting read and report from the World Economic Forum highlighted the UAE’s potential to lead the region and the world in tech and innovation, which will further drive hiring in these sectors," he added.

Meanwhile, Nickie Wilson said that further growth in sustainability-focused industries, AI-driven technologies, eco-conscious policies, and initiatives are to be expected in 2025. "Start-ups and tech-driven sectors will also continue to boom, driven by the growing trend toward personalised, tech-integrated consumer experiences,” added Wilson.

Nickie Wilson

Hiring to meet year-end targets

Nadeem Ahmed, HR manager at Hidayath said, “The fourth quarter often sees an increase in hiring as companies aim to finalise projects and meet year-end targets. Many organisations ramp up recruitment to prepare for new initiatives in the upcoming year.”

The UAE government has also introduced various initiatives to attract foreign talent and investment, which can enhance job opportunities, especially in key industries.