UAE scam alert: Residents warned of fake job offers from fraudsters using hospital logos

A top official representing hospitals has urged people not to fall prey to scammers and bogus recruitment agencies

Abu Dhabi-based hospitals have warned about fake employment contracts being offered to job aspirants with salaries and perks way above the industry standards.

Millennium and Phoenix hospitals located in the Mussafah industrial area have been receiving complaints from job seekers who have received fake job offers by emails in the name of the hospitals.

A top official representing the hospitals, which are under the same management, has urged people not to fall prey to scammers and bogus recruitment agencies.

“These fraudsters or fake agents have used the logos of the hospitals and sent job offers, appointment letters to job seekers, who are misled as they see it coming from the HR manager. The document will have an email ID and website almost similar to the official ones,” Dr V.R. Anil Kumar, medical director, Millennium Hospital, told Khaleej Times.

For instance, while the official website is www.phoenixhospital.ae the fake one on the appointment letter is www.phoenixhospitalae.com.

“The fake website and phone number are only on paper. They are not operational. At times, some job offers will carry the official website but with fake email IDs. Most of the time, it’s enough to fool the job aspirant who will end up responding to that fake email ID, which, again, is similar to our official one.”

Dr Anil noted that in today’s digital era, such employment fraud was worrisome for employers and job seekers.

“Scammers lure job seekers with imaginary salaries. For a position of Dh5,000, the fake contract will have Dh20,000 as monthly pay. Once they respond to the email, the scammers may ask for money to process the employment visa. People who are desperately looking for a job fall for such traps.”

Fake jobs offered are for medical and non-medical positions, including management level too. Among the job benefits included 3-bedroom duplex flat, free education for children even if they are abroad, two-month paid leave, business or first-class flight ticket etc.

The healthcare group started receiving complaints after several job aspirants visited the official website and found out their appointment letters were fake and carried false information.

“We don’t know how many people have been duped. We urge the public to be alert about such heinous activities. We don’t have any third-party recruitment. We hire talents directly through personal interviews conducted by the medical director or the HR personnel. We don’t give an offer letter without a personal interview round. Also, we don’t charge any fee during the recruitment drive. We have lodged a police complaint, and posted an alert on our official website about such fake job offers,” Dr Anil added.

The hospitals have issued an alert noting that if anyone receives an appointment letter asking to transfer money in order to process their employment visa, they can contact phoenix@phoenixhospital.ae or millennium@millenniumhospital.ae, whichever is applicable.

