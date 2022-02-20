UAE salary guide 2022 for most in-demand jobs: How much you can expect to earn

Experts say that the 'Great Resignation' is on the cards in UAE and GCC in 2022 with 56% of candidates intending to change jobs.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 8:28 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 9:11 AM

As the job market is picking up after the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, human resource and recruitment industry executives say that the 'Great Resignation' is on the cards in the UAE and GCC in 2022 with 56 per cent of candidates intending to change jobs this year.

However, it’s very important for a job-seeker to compare and look into salary and growth prospects that new job or industry offers them from their existing employer.

According to Hay Middle East’s latest survey, 74 per cent of UAE employers expect salaries within their organization to increase in 2022 while 70 per cent of employers expect headcount in their company will increase this year.

Sarah Dixon, managing director of Hays Middle East, said 49 per cent of candidates reported no change in salary year-on-year in 2021, and 8 per cent even experienced a decrease. For those who did get a salary increase in 2021, the most common reason was due to a change in job and employer.

To guide people who’re looking to switch their jobs in the UAE, below is the list of average salaries that are earned by professionals in the UAE in various positions across different sectors:

Accountancy and Finance:

>>Group Chief Financial Officer

>>Chief Internal Audit Director

>>Head of Internal Audit

>>Finance Director

>>Financial Controller

>>Group Finance Manager

>>Tax Manager

>>Internal Audit Manager

>>Credit Manager

>>Finance Manager

>>Senior Financial Analyst

>>Management Accountant

>>Financial Analyst

>>Senior Accountant

>>Internal Auditor

>>Credit Controller

>>Accountant

All managerial roles earn between Dh20,000 to Dh40,000 while Director and CFO's salary goes up to Dh160,000. While other roles can fetch a candidate between Dh10,000 to Dh25,000.

Banking and Financial Services

>>Chief Executive Officer

>>Chief Investment Officer

>>Chief Operating Officer

>>Chief Financial Officer

>>Managing Director

>>Executive Director

>>Director

>>Senior Associate/VP

>>Portfolio Manager

>>Financial Risk Manager

>>Investment Associate

>>Senior Analyst

>>Compliance Officer

>>Equity Research Associate

>>Investment Analyst

>>Credit Analyst

>>Equity Research Analyst

>>KYC/AML Analyst

Senior executive roles such CEOs, CFOs and directors etc. salary ranges between Dh60,000 up to Dh400,000 a month. While analysts and managers earn between Dh15,000 to Dh60,000.

Human Resources

>>Chief Human Resources Officer

>>Head of HR

>>Senior HR Manager

>>Recruitment Manager

>>Recruitment Consultant

>>HR Officer/Analyst

>>HR Admin/Coordinator

Senior HR manager and admin coordinators salary ranges between Dh8,000 to Dh50,000. While CHRO monthly salary goes as high as Dh160,000 in multinationals and large corporates.

Legal

>>Chief Legal Officer

>>General Counsel

>>Senior Associate

>>Legal Counsel

>>Associate

>>Paralegal

>>Legal Secretary

>>Legal Coordinator

Senior Associate, paralegal and legal coordinators' monthly salary ranges between Dh10,000 to Dh62,000. While senior position professionals’ salary goes up to Dh150,000 a month.

Sales (professional services, FMCG)

>>FMCG C-Suite

>>Commercial Manager

>>Country Manager

>>Operations Manager

>>Media Sales Manager

>>Operation executive

FMCG C-Suite executive's monthly salary goes up to Dh350,000. While a manager's salary ranges between Dh15,000 to Dh50,000, depending on the role.

Technology

>>VP of Engineering

>>Head of QA/Testing

>>DevOps manager

>>Full Stock Developer

>>Mobile App Developer

Salaries in the above five categories range between Dh18,000 to Dh90,000.

>>Office Support

>>Personal Assistant

>>Office Manager

>>Private Personal Assistant

These senior office support staff salaries range between Dh15,000 to Dh30,000 a month.

