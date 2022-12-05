UAE: Salaries, job security, work environment most important for jobseekers

The least important factor reportedly are the company's aesthetics, finds a new survey

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 4:01 PM

Salary, work environment and long-term job security are the three top attractions for job seekers in the UAE in 2023, said a new survey released on Monday.

According to the Attraction and Retention of Talent in Mena Survey by Bayt.com and YouGov, salary and compensation are the top attraction for 60 per cent of professionals, workplace environment for 50 per cent of workers and long-term job security for 46 per cent of job seekers.

While the least important factors reportedly are the company's aesthetics, such as the logo, website design, and positive media presence.

The survey found that seven in 10 respondents in the UAE find an employer attractive if they follow good ethics and practices, followed by friendly company culture (60 per cent) and corporate social responsibility (52 per cent).

"Besides salary, a large number of surveyed employees longed for long-term career development opportunities as a major driver of loyalty towards a company. This signals how clear demands for a heightened company culture that is on the rise can be closely linked to a desire for more genuine professional development," said Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com.

"Overall, it seems that employees in the region are looking for more authentic experiences in the workplace. Now that the pandemic is nearly coming to a close, we foresee a bigger focus on employee loyalty in what has come to be known as the great age of resignation," said Zafar Shah, research director at YouGov.

Data for the survey was collected online from October 14 to November 8, 2022. Results are based on a sample of 3,478 respondents from the region.

Attracting talent is an important step that employers need to remain aware of and proactively work on. When asked to what extent companies do a good job at exciting job seekers about their culture and attracting them to apply, 48 per cent of respondents said 'to a great extent,' 17 per cent said 'somewhat', 12 per cent said 'very little,' and four per cent said 'not at all'.

When asked 'what type of information would most excite you to join a company as an employee, 65 per cent of respondents voted for highlighting the company's perks and benefits, 44 per cent said employee testimonials and reviews, and 36 per cent said company events and socials.

