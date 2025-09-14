Is social media the new CV? UAE recruiters explain why online presence shapes hiring

Your LinkedIn posts, Instagram grid, and even TikTok videos may now influence whether you get hired or not in the UAE. Recruiters say social media has become an extension of one's CV, offering insights into candidates’ communication skills, values, and professionalism.

A CareerBuilder survey found that 70 per cent of employers look at applicants’ profiles as part of their screening process, and 54 per cent have rejected candidates because of what they found. Recruiters in the UAE said this trend is becoming common, especially for mid- and senior-level positions.

Ramón García, senior recruiter and associate director at global recruitment agency Kingston Stanley, said LinkedIn is the first stop for most employers.

He told Khaleej Times: “One reason we check LinkedIn is to compare what candidates list on their CVs against their profile. Many tailor their CVs for a role but leave their LinkedIn unchanged. That gap can be revealing."

While LinkedIn remains the primary platform, García noted that Instagram or X may also be reviewed depending on the role.

“For marketing or social media positions, we sometimes look at Instagram to assess creativity and personal branding. For senior roles, we want to see if a candidate’s values align with the company’s image,” he said.

Beyond photos and captions

Recruiters say they look beyond photos and captions, focusing instead on professionalism, consistency, and industry engagement. Examples include LinkedIn posts showing thought leadership in finance or HR, participation in industry groups, or public content that highlights teamwork and leadership.

“Positive content showcasing professional achievements can strengthen an application, while inappropriate or controversial posts can raise concerns, especially in sectors like government, banking, or healthcare,” García added.

For many professionals, the line between personal and professional is blurring. Wissam Mustafa, head of communications at a local production firm, said that how candidates manage their digital footprint matters.

“Communication is part of the job for almost everyone today. If a person is careless with what they post online, that can be a red flag. On the other hand, someone who uses their platforms to share insights or collaborate shows initiative,” he said.

Ensuring consistency and fitness

Human resource experts said companies are also formalising this practice. Mariam K, an HR consultant based in Dubai, explained that some firms have added social media checks to their recruitment policy.

“It is not about snooping into private lives, it is about ensuring consistency and cultural fit. For example, if a candidate applies for a leadership role, companies expect their public presence to reflect credibility and maturity,” she said. “Social media will not replace the CV or interview, but it now acts as a credibility check.”

Recruiters caution that social media is rarely the sole deciding factor, but it can tip the balance. A polished CV may get you shortlisted, but your online presence could determine whether you stand out or fall off the list.