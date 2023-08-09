UAE recovers Dh2.32-million salary support from Emiratis who took up fake jobs in private sector

Sophisticated systems are in place to track companies compliance with Emiratisation rules

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 5:25 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 5:29 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has recovered more than Dh2.32 million worth of financial support from 107 UAE citizens who accepted fictitious jobs in the private sector.

These Emiratis were beneficiaries of the Nafis programme — a federal scheme that offers salary support and other benefits to help Emiratis get job in the private sector.

“Our systems track companies’ compliance with hiring Emiratis in real jobs, paying their salaries as agreed in their contracts through the Wage Protection System (WPS) and as shown in the digital link between the ministry and pension funds in the UAE,” the MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We also have an effective smart inspection system and conduct regular field visits to companies employing Emirati citizens.”

