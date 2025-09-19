'Commission only': Some UAE real estate brokers earn 2 years' salary in a day

One deal can change everything in real estate, and Tamara Cortan is living proof. A former flight attendant who lost her job during the pandemic, Tamara turned to real estate, a sector that kept moving while much of the world stood still. At one off-plan launch, she brokered and closed sales for three buyers, each purchasing two units. By the end of the evening, she had earned the equivalent of two years of her previous salary in a single day.

"I brought three buyers with me to a property launch, each of them bought two units," she recalled. Now working with Crompton Partners in Abu Dhabi, she added, "All the sales representatives were busy with my clients. I was running from one table to another like a bee. I earned two years' worth of my previous salary in a single day. But more than the money, my heart was full."

Working on a commission basis, Tamara learned early on that the key was building relationships. "There's no salary," she said. "You give out a lot of free advice. And sometimes, clients walk away and close with another agent."

For her, the job is about trust and persistence. "When you chase, clients run. You've got to listen – really listen – to what people need."

The UAE's real estate sector has long been seen as one of the most lucrative in the region. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract local and international buyers, fuelled by new off-plan launches, Golden Visa residency schemes, and government efforts to position the country as a global investment hub. For brokers, this translates into enormous commission opportunities – but also a level of unpredictability that makes income far from steady.

What it takes to succeed

For Tamara, success comes from lessons she first learned in aviation. "As a flight attendant, I learned to communicate with people from every culture, stay composed under pressure, and deliver service at a high standard. All of that prepared me for real estate," she said.

Her busiest hours are in the evenings, when most clients are off work. "From 6pm to 10pm, the phone doesn't stop ringing," she said. And the unpredictability of the job keeps her motivated. "No two days are the same. You never know who you are going to meet."

Tamara's story isn't the only one. The earning potential in UAE real estate is well known, but so are its risks.

Big wins, big risks

Aisha M, a 29-year-old Dubai broker, said the highs and lows define the profession. "Some months, I close a deal that pays more than what most people earn in half a year. Other months, I walk away with nothing," she said. "That's the reality – there's no guaranteed income, but the upside is huge."

The millionaire club

Brokerage firms highlight just how many agents reach the top tier. According to the Metropolitan Group, 177 of its agents have achieved dirham-millionaire status since joining. Four have earned more than Dh37 million, and 40 have crossed Dh10 million in commissions. The company points to its training academy, marketing tools, and faster commission payment cycles as reasons why agents thrive.

Abu Dhabi's property market has seen strong demand in recent years, supported by government plans to position the capital as a global hub. Off-plan launches are frequent, and both local and international buyers continue to show interest.

Metropolitan Group noted that the top earners include a diverse array of talent, featuring agents from around the globe, including Russian-speaking professionals, Europeans, and brokers from Egypt, Syria and beyond.

One example that stood out was an agent who, within just two weeks of joining last month, achieved over Dh60 million in sales.

"We provide our agents with a structured and continuous learning approach, enhancing skills at all levels to meet the ever-evolving demands of the market," said Mike Fleet, Deputy CEO of Metropolitan Group.