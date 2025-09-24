100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

Private sector companies across the UAE are rolling out major new initiatives to attract and retain Emirati talent — going beyond salaries to focus on work-life balance, professional growth, and family support.

At the heart of these efforts are enhanced family-friendly policies, including 100-day maternity leaves, comprehensive paternity leave systems, flexible work arrangements, and even plans to open workplace nurseries.

The move aligns with the UAE's ambitious Emiratisation drive, which aims to create 75,000 jobs for Emiratis in the private sector by 2025 under the Dh24 billion Nafis programme.

Extended leaves for parents

DP World, one of the UAE’s biggest global players, has introduced 100-day maternity leave, revamped paternity leave systems, and family support groups led by employees. The company is also planning to open nurseries across several workplaces.

“The goal has always been to make employees happy and increase productivity, and we have also revamped offices and introduced flexible working hours,” said Ahmed Al Qasim, vice president, Talent Management, DP World, GCC. “We have three main programmes for employee development, as recruitment does not end without employee development.”

This focus has earned DP World recognition as a top workplace and a supportive environment for parents. “Recently, 15 Emirati graduates completed leadership programs launched by the company in collaboration with Schneider Electric, gaining practical experience in various fields such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and leadership,” said Marwan Al Jasmi, vice president, Employee Management at DP World, GCC, emphasising the company’s commitment to developing Emirati talent.

Flexible working schedules

Adidas is also stepping up, offering Emiratis its Future Talent Programme — a year-long training rotation across various departments, after which candidates are placed in roles that fit their skills. The company allows employees to work remotely for two days a week and offers flexible schedules, particularly for students.

“We focus on results, not the number of hours, and this applies to everyone, not just citizens,” said Mahdi Abdullah, Emiratisation manager at Adidas. “Citizens have flexibility in their working hours, especially students, as it is not necessary to complete a specific number of hours daily but rather throughout the week.”

Adidas backs this with competitive benefits such as travel allowances, bonuses, health insurance, and regular training programmes and events for its Emirati workforce.

Similarly, e& Group has designed specialised training courses and integrated technology to help Emirati employees develop new skills and thrive in competitive, innovation-driven workplaces. "By connecting them with the technologies we have, we are qualifying them to innovate in a competitive work environment that encourages continuous learning,” said Obeid Al-Zaabi, Vice President of Strategic Human Resources at e& Group

The company also offers remote work options, flexible schedules, and study leave for employees who want to continue their education, allowing them to work and study simultaneously.

Supporting the UAE's vision

Under the ‘Nafis’ programme, the government has allocated Dh24 billion to create 75,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis by 2026.

The programme includes a significant financial incentive for Emirati employees, offering a monthly salary top-up of up to Dh7,000, in addition to child allowances of Dh800 per child monthly and pension contributions.

These private sector initiatives complement the government’s Emiratisation targets, which require companies with 50 or more employees to increase their Emirati workforce by 2 per cent annually until they reach a 10 per cent quota by 2026. Non-compliant companies face fines starting at Dh6,000 per month for each unfilled role, with penalties increasing by Dh 1,000 annually until 2026.

The efforts are paying off — more than 131,000 Emiratis are now employed in the private sector, far surpassing the initial target of 75,000 by 2026.

This shift signals a broader understanding among businesses: attracting and retaining Emirati talent means supporting not just financial needs, but also career ambitions, family responsibilities, and the work-life balance that UAE nationals value.