UAE: Over 13,000 Emiratis to get jobs in the private sector in 2022, says minister

Part of UAE Projects of the 50 initiatives launched in 2021

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 3:33 PM

More than 13,000 new jobs for UAE nationals will be created in the private sector during this year, said the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

During the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar said that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has approved an initiative for the employment of 13,193 male and female UAE citizens in the private sector facilities across the country during 2022.

The minister was responding to a question raised by FNC member, Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, on how far the ministry has reached with employing Emirati citizens in the private sector as part of UAE Projects of the 50 initiatives, which was launched in 2021.

The UAE government had in September last year announced 13 new schemes to encourage 75,000 Emiratis to work in the private sector over the next five years.

As part of the Projects of the 50 initiatives, officials unveiled ‘Nafis’, a federal programme to increase the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector from 2 per cent to 10 per cent.

Nafis consists of 13 projects and development initiatives at a total cost of Dh24 billion. These include a salary support scheme that offers up to Dh5,000 per month for five years; a Dh1 billion fund dedicated to supporting graduate students and their start-ups; and unemployment benefits, among others.

“The new system of legislation and decisions recently adopted by the government regarding creating of jobs for Emiratis in the private sector had a significant impact on reducing the cost of attracting and employing citizens in some jobs, especially the skilled ones,” said Dr. Al Awar.

“Currently the cost of hiring expats in the private sector has become more expensive compared to the cost of hiring UAE citizens.”

