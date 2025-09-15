UAE jobs: Offshore industry to recruit nearly 83,000 employees in 5 years

The UAE’s offshore industry is expected to create nearly 83,000 skilled jobs over the next five years, as international companies increasingly establish operations in the UAE to access professional talent, according to new research released by Robert Walters.

The study noted that the sector is projected to generate up to $7 billion (Dh25.7 billion) for the UAE’s economy by 2030, up from currently $4.79 billion, an increase of 46 per cent.

The offshore industry refers to activities that take place at sea and beyond the coastline to extract resources or develop infrastructure. It is most commonly associated with oil drilling. With the UAE being an oil producing country, there are dozens of local and multinational offshore companies operating across the country for decades. They employ thousands of workers in the country.

Phill Brown, head of market intelligence at Robert Walters, said the growth of the industry highlights how offshoring is becoming an increasingly strategic part of the UAE economy, supporting job creation, skills development, and the diversification of services.

Key factors, according to Robert Walters, driving this growth include the UAE’s strategic location connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, strong English-language proficiency, modern digital infrastructure, and government initiatives supporting innovation and business services.

The UAE entities are increasingly taking complex offshore functions, with strong demand for professionals skilled in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and product analysis.

As businesses re-evaluate global workforce strategies, the UAE stands out for its skilled talent base, modern infrastructure, and alignment with international business practices. The trend is part of a broader evolution in global workforce strategy, where companies are increasingly decentralising high-value operations to locations with strong talent pools and supportive business environments.

“More companies are viewing offshoring not as a cost-cutting tactic but as a talent access strategy. The UAE offers a unique combination of advanced digital infrastructure, a multilingual workforce, and a supportive regulatory environment,” said David Barr, CEO of outsourcing at Robert Walters.

“We’re working with organisations that are integrating offshore teams into their core operations, building capability in areas that require strong technical expertise, cross-border collaboration, and a long-term talent view,” said Barr.