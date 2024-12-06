UAE: New salary card announced for workers in Ras Al Khaimah

KT Photo: File

A new salary card for workers was launched in Ras Al Khaimah, making it easier for low-income earners to manage their money, it was announced on Friday.

With the C3Pay payroll card, workers in the emirate won't have to open a bank account for their salaries.

The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) signed a memorandum of understanding with global payment solutions provider EdenRed UAE to implement the new project.

Employees will be able to receive their salaries directly on the card and use it easily at ATMs, stores, and online, without the need to have a bank account, the authorities said.

The initiative aims to provide financial solutions that facilitate the process of paying salaries, especially for employees who may face challenges in accessing traditional banking services, said Rami Jallad, group CEO of Rakez.