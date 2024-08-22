E-Paper

UAE: Major oil company warns residents of fake job ads

Job seekers can follow ENOC's official LinkedIn account and website to view available vacancies

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM

A major oil company in the UAE, ENOC, warned residents about fake job advertisements on Thursday.

Taking to its social platforms, the authority alerted residents of ads that promoted incorrect vacancies in the organisation.


The company urged the public to be careful and verify the authenticity and credibility of any job advertisement through its official channels.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Job seekers are advised to follow the company's official LinkedIn account and website to view available jobs.

Web Desk

