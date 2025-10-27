Ever walked out of an interview thinking, “That was terrible, no way I am taking that job”? You’re not alone. A new study by global talent solutions partner Robert Walters reveals that nearly three in four professionals in the Middle East have turned down a job offer after a bad interview.

And it’s not hard to see why — half of hiring managers in the region admit they’ve never received any formal training on how to conduct interviews. That gap, experts say, could be driving top talent away.

Why candidates walk away

Professionals in the Middle East said three red flags instantly put them off a job offer:

Disorganised scheduling or processes (48 per cent) – unclear timings or next steps make candidates question how well the company is managed.

Poor explanation of the role (25 per cent) – when responsibilities aren’t clear, candidates struggle to see where they fit in.

Negative impressions of company culture or values (18 per cent) – inconsistent messaging or vague culture talk leaves candidates unsure about long-term fit.

“Interviews are often the first real interaction a professional has with a company. Candidates pick up on subtle cues, and small missteps can make them question whether a business is the right fit,” says Gerrit Bouckaert, CEO, Recruitment at Robert Walters.

He warns that untrained hiring managers can “inadvertently reject top talent on behalf of the company", impacting time-to-hire, recruitment costs, and overall employer reputation.

The study shows that 41 per cent of professionals say a late interviewer would change their view of the company, while one in four decide within minutes whether they’d want to work there.

When it comes to interview rounds, 79 per cent believe two or fewer are enough for mid-level roles — only 21 per cent think three or more are necessary.

“Many of these missteps are preventable,” Bouckaert adds. “A clear and concise interview structure signals professionalism and respect for the candidate’s time. It also increases the likelihood of securing strong professionals before they accept offers elsewhere.”

How to fix it

The company’s interview guide outlines several simple ways to improve the process:

Review the role and candidate profile beforehand.

Start on time - it sets the tone.

Follow a clear structure with set timings and topics.

Ask fair, relevant, and consistent questions.

Keep structure consistent across virtual, in-person, or panel formats.

Give feedback quickly to maintain engagement.

“Companies have a real opportunity to turn interviews into a competitive advantage. By equipping managers with the right preparation and training, organisations can engage candidates more effectively, increase acceptance rates, and reduce the risk of losing talent to competitors. Even small improvements, like arriving on time, providing clear information, and structuring the process well, can have a measurable impact,” said Bouckaert.