UAE jobs: Worried about getting fired, replaced by AI that never takes a break? Here's a reminder

Question: Will I lose my job once my company starts using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve workflow and boost productivity?
Answer: Imagine AI in the workplace not as the villain in your career journey, but more like the most reliable intern you've ever had. Sure, it can crunch numbers at superhuman speeds and never takes a coffee break, but it’s not here to snag your desk.
It’s the people drafting the algorithms who decide how AI reshapes our workday. Think of it this way: AI won't steal your job any more than your smartphone steals your ability to think.
Here's the mindset needed:
And the practical steps? They're about integration and enhancement:
AI should be like wind in your sails, propelling you towards greater efficiency and creativity, not an anchor dragging down your career prospects. By promoting a culture that views AI as a collaborative tool, businesses can ensure these technologies amplify jobs and enhance professional fulfilment. And remember, a workplace that invests in its people to grow with AI is one where everyone—AI included—plays a part in crafting a thriving future.
This guide has been provided by the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies.
