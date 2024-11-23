UAE jobs: Why some employees can't admit mistakes and what companies can do about it

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Question: How can companies make employees feel safe in expressing their emotions? What are the key indicators of a psychologically safe workplace?

Answer: We know one thing for sure—regardless of how amazing a product or service a business offers, the business cannot be successful without its people. For people to be their best, they need to be in an environment that enables them to be their best. This is where psychological safety comes in.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Psychological safety refers to an individual's perception of the consequences of taking interpersonal risks in a work setting. It exists in a work environment where employees feel comfortable expressing themselves without fear of embarrassment or punishment. This concept was popularised by Amy Edmondson, a professor at Harvard Business School, who identified it as a critical driver of high-performing teams.

Research has shown that teams with high levels of psychological safety are more productive, more innovative, and more likely to retain staff. Employees in such environments are not only more engaged but also more likely to report errors or safety issues, participate in problem-solving, and collaborate effectively with teammates. Imagine if a nurse or doctor didn't feel safe to report a mistake seen by colleagues for fear of being fired — consider how many patients could be at risk.

A psychologically safe workplace can be recognised by several key traits:

Open communication: Employees feel comfortable sharing ideas and concerns openly without fear of negative consequences.

Mutual respect: There is a shared respect among team members, regardless of position or status.

Inclusivity: Diverse perspectives are encouraged and valued, contributing to a richer set of ideas and solutions.

How can employees help

Creating a psychologically safe environment is not solely the responsibility of management; it requires effort from every team member. Here are practical steps employees can take:

Support open dialogue: Encourage discussions and express genuine interest in the ideas of others. Show appreciation for contributions and provide constructive feedback in a respectful manner.

Demonstrate inclusivity: Actively involve all team members in discussions and decision-making processes. Celebrate differences and ensure everyone’s voice is heard.

Admit mistakes: Lead by example by being open about mistakes. This helps normalise vulnerability and shows that it's safe to admit errors without fear of ridicule. Mistakes are valuable learning opportunities, providing rich soil for improvement, growth, and creativity.

Advocate fairness: Speak up against unfair practices and support colleagues who may feel marginalized. Ensuring everyone is treated fairly plays a significant role in enhancing psychological safety.

What bosses can do