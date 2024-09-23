UAE jobs: Want to join National Guard Command? Female citizens called to join the ranks

These days, diversity and inclusion are critical to an organisation's success — but many companies still struggle to attract people of determination; here are tips that can help
The UAE's National Guard Command (NGC) is looking for fresh cadets to strengthen its ranks. The country's defence unit is calling on female citizens to join the special tasks group. NGC aims to harness the skills, determination, and physical fitness of female nationals who aspire to serve their country.
The homeland security has listed the selection criteria and requirements for the recruitment process:
— The female candidate has to be a citizen of the UAE
— She must have completed national service
— Must have a high school diploma
— To pass the second medical examination
— The female candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 26 years
— The height must not be less than 165 cm
Interested candidates can send their resumes to: careers@ng.gov.ae. For further inquiries, they may also call on: 02-6551145 or WhatsApp on: 050-1238238.
Recruiting women into the special task group not only diversifies the ranks but also empowers female citizens to take on leadership roles in country's defence and security.
Earlier, Dubai Police announced a recruitment drive to hire UAE male citizens for positions within its Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Eligible candidates must hold a university or high school degree. Registration is open until September 27.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence also announced fire prevention and safety department vacancies. The authority took to social media to inform citizens of the vacancies and the job requirements.
