UAE jobs: Top 10 company benefits that matter aside from salary

Question: Salaries aside, what are the top company benefits a job-seeker should be looking for? Clear career path? Child education allowance? More paid leaves? Flexible work hours?

Answer: In a world where personalisation reigns supreme — from custom playlists to shopping ads that seem to read your mind — this trend isn't just influencing how we shop; it's reshaping our workplaces. Employees now expect benefits as individualised as their Netflix recommendations, catering to their unique needs and lifestyles.

So, if you're on the job hunt and wondering what to prioritize beyond salary, here are the top 10 company benefits that embrace personalisation and can make a significant difference in your professional and personal life.

1. Personalised career development and internal mobility

Look for companies offering customised career paths focused on your individual strengths and aspirations. This includes opportunities for lateral moves, skill development, and roles that might not follow traditional trajectories but add unique value.

Why it matters: Growth fuels engagement. When you have opportunities to learn and progress in ways that resonate with your goals, you're more likely to stay motivated and invested in your work.

2. Flexible work environment

Check out organisations that provide flexible schedules, hybrid/remote work options, or even let you design your own workspace and select projects you're passionate about. They're outcome-driven, trusting you to deliver results in the way that suits you best.

Why it matters: Flexibility fosters balance. Working when and where you're most productive enhances work-life harmony and reduces burnout.

3. Family-Friendly Policies

From generous parental leave to childcare support and on-site nurseries, these benefits acknowledge that family structures and needs vary greatly among employees.

Why it matters: Support eases stress. Knowing your employer values your family commitments allows you to focus better at work, confident that your loved ones are cared for.

4. Personalised compensation packages

Some companies offer a mix of salary, bonuses, stock options, and profit-sharing that you can tailor to your financial goals. Others may provide loan repayment assistance or financial planning services.

Why it matters: Financial well-being reduces stress. A customised compensation package helps you meet specific objectives, whether it's paying off debt, saving for a home, or investing for the future.

5. Employee ownership programmes

These can be stock options, profit-sharing plans, or other initiatives that give you a stake in the company's success.

Why it matters: Investment breeds commitment. Having a financial interest in the company's performance motivates you to contribute meaningfully.

6. 'Work-from-anywhere' policies

The ability to work from various locations, with some companies offering periods where you can work internationally without tax complications.

Why it matters: Life isn't confined to one place. This flexibility allows you to travel, relocate, or simply enjoy a change of scenery, enriching your life experiences without sacrificing your career.

7. Health and wellness initiatives

These are comprehensive health benefits that go beyond basic insurance — like on-site gyms, wellness programmes, mental health support, and even amenities like beauty salons.

Why it matters: Health boosts productivity. When your well-being is prioritised, you're more likely to be engaged and effective in your role, directly impacting your happiness and performance.

8. Employee experience initiatives