Jobs in UAE: Schools ramp up teacher hiring for 2026-27 academic year

As most students across the UAE gear up for the 2026-27 academic year in the coming months, schools are busy behind the scenes filling classrooms with qualified teachers, particularly in high-demand subjects such as STEM, AI and Early Years education.

While many institutions have filled the bulk of their vacancies well ahead of the new academic year, recruitment remains active across the sector, driven by growing student enrolment, curriculum expansion and the launch of new schools.

Demand is particularly strong for educators in STEM subjects, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science and Early Years education.

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Dino Varkey, Group CEO, GEMS Education said, "While strong qualifications and subject expertise remain fundamental, we are increasingly seeking educators who combine professional excellence with adaptability, emotional intelligence, cultural awareness and a deep commitment to student wellbeing.”

He emphasised that the most impactful teachers are those who “inspire curiosity, foster critical thinking, embrace innovation and equip young people with the skills and confidence to succeed in an ever-evolving global economy".

Meanwhile, school leaders reiterate that the UAE continues to be an attractive destination for international teaching talent.

Strong demand for STEM and AI educators

Nicki Williams, Director of Education, Taaleem, said the group's recruitment process begins early and most positions for the 2026-27 academic year have already been filled through extensive international hiring campaigns.

She noted that strong teacher retention across the group means many vacancies are linked to growth rather than staff departures.

“We begin our recruitment campaigns early in the academic year and undertake an extensive international search to identify and attract outstanding educators from around the world. This forward-planning approach has enabled us to fill the vast majority of teaching positions for the 2026-27 academic year, while continuing to recruit selectively in areas where demand and enrolment growth require additional capacity.”

Williams said recruitment continues in a limited number of areas as student numbers rise across several schools

“The successful recruitment campaign for Harrow International School Dubai, which will welcome its founding cohort of students in August 2026, highlights the strength of the Taaleem and Harrow brands in attracting high-calibre educators. The school received thousands of applications from teachers around the world.”

Competition for specialist teachers remains intense, particularly in Mathematics and Science, she added.

“Like many education groups across the region, we continue to see strong competition for high-quality teachers especially in subjects such as Mathematics and the Sciences. These are areas where demand remains consistently high across the UAE and internationally.”

She explained that the education group continues to balance local expertise with international recruitment.

“We believe schools benefit from a balanced approach. Teachers with UAE experience bring valuable knowledge of the local educational landscape, an understanding of parent expectations and familiarity with the pace and ambition of the UAE’s education sector.”

Retention becoming as important as recruitment

Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said the group will continue hiring for the 2026-27 academic year, with growing demand in STEM-related disciplines and foundational learning stages.

“The Indian High Group of Schools will continue to recruit educators for the 2026–27 academic year. As education continues to evolve, we are witnessing increased demand for teachers in STEM disciplines, including Mathematics, Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and emerging interdisciplinary learning areas.”

Alongside STEM subjects, the group is also expanding recruitment in Early Years and Primary education to support student development.

Vasu pointed out that while recent global developments have introduced a degree of uncertainty across international talent markets, his school group remains confident in attracting quality educators through a diversified recruitment strategy.

“To ensure continuity, we have adopted a diversified recruitment strategy that includes year-round talent mapping, international recruitment networks and digital hiring platforms. This approach allows us to maintain access to a broad and highly qualified talent pool.”

Vasu stressed that retaining teachers remains equally critical. He said the group continues to invest in professional development, leadership pathways and staff wellbeing to build long-term careers for educators.

“Through structured professional development programmes, leadership opportunities, wellbeing initiatives and a strong organisational culture, we continue to create an environment where educators are empowered to grow, contribute and build long-term careers.”

The qualities schools are seeking have also evolved, he added.

Schools seek teachers with strong EQ, AI-ready skills

“We seek professionals who demonstrate strong pedagogical practices, emotional intelligence, adaptability and technological proficiency. Educators must be able to personalise learning experiences, effectively utilise digital and AI-enabled tools.”

At Springdales School Dubai, recruitment is underway across several subject areas, according to David Jones, Principal of the school.

“We have already begun the new academic year and have undertaken recruitment across a number of areas. The school is continuing to recruit teachers across all phases, with demand in both core subjects and skill-based subjects.”

Jones said hiring is largely being driven by teacher replacement requirements and curriculum growth, particularly at secondary level.

“The school’s hiring decisions are being driven mainly by teacher replacement needs and curriculum expansion, particularly in the Secondary School. Additional subject requirements include areas such as Social Studies and Artificial Intelligence.”

While expansion has been relatively measured, he said the school continues to assess staffing requirements carefully. Low turnover has also helped maintain continuity for students.

“Staff stability remains a strength of the school. Turnover has been low, which has helped maintain continuity, resilience and consistency in the quality of provision for students.”

Beyond qualifications and teaching licences, Jones said schools are increasingly prioritising interpersonal and future-focused skills.

“The school looks for teachers who understand modern learning approaches, have strong knowledge of 21st-century skills, and are confident in using current technology to enhance classroom practice.”

Valuing candidates with UAE experience

Noufal Ahmed, Founder & MD, Woodlem Education, said the group is actively recruiting across all grade levels as enrolment continues to grow.

“As we prepare for the 2026–27 academic year, we are actively planning recruitment across our campuses from Early Years to Grade 12. We particularly see strong demand for Early Years educators and teachers in core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science.”

Ahmed said staffing requirements are being fuelled by student growth and expansion projects across the group's schools.

“Our hiring needs are being driven by continued student enrolment growth and the expansion of our educational offerings through new projects. Beyond qualifications and experience, we are looking for educators who are passionate about student success.”

He added that the organisation values educators who embrace modern teaching approaches and understand the UAE's educational vision.

“We particularly value candidates with UAE teaching experience who have a strong understanding of the UAE’s vision and educational priorities.”