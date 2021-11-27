UAE jobs: RTA employs 71 fresh graduates during career fair

The transport authority's stand at the 20th Careers UAE fair saw a huge footfall of visitors

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 1:12 PM

A total of 71 fresh Emirati graduates have received job opportunities at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The government department offered jobs to the young graduates following the 20th Careers UAE 2021.

The graduates were offered positions that spread over a wide range of its activities, including engineering, operational, technological, administrative support and corporate governance specialities, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA.

RTA's stand at the fair saw a huge footfall of visitors keen to know more about the employment prospects and training programmes RTA offers job-seekers.

“Signing job offers for Emirati graduates respond to the directives of the UAE leadership to create more opportunities for young UAE nationals," Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer stressed RTA’s keenness to attract national talents among job-seekers and those aspiring to develop their career paths.

“We offer a variety of training programmes such as leadership programmes designed to uplift the skills and competencies of RTA’s administrative leaders and qualify youths to take up senior positions,” he said.

Programmes also focus on benefiting from the abundant managerial experience at RTA through effective knowledge transfer and mentoring programmes designed for the second and third generations of Emirati employees, he added.

Programmes for fresh graduates

RTA also offers employees studying and training overseas under specialist programmes designed for young and promising leaders to provide them with knowledge, skills, latest technologies and international practices.

The department has numerous programmes for fresh graduates that include on-the-job training, summer internships and graduate projects.

It also offers scholarships to high-achieving students to complete their studies in specialisations befitting RTA’s future projects. It also supports employees to complete higher studies in various academic stages and specialities, said the government department.

RTA gave job-seekers a chance to apply for jobs on offer through the Elites Database. During the days of the fair, RTA conducted interviews and held workshops explaining the process of applying for the approved jobs through the Dubai Careers platform.