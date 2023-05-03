UAE jobs: Over 10,000 vacancies coming up as new hotels set to open in RAK

The services, through individual or group sessions, support Emiratis to work in professions that fit their qualifications
More than 10,000 new jobs will be created in Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector in the coming few years as a number of new hotels, including renowned hospitality brand Wynn Resorts, will open their doors.
“In total, Ras al Khaimah has 8,000 keys and we are looking at 450 additional rooms this year and over 1,000 next year. We are looking to double the number of rooms we have over the next five years,” said Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.
In 2023, the emirate saw the opening of Intercontinental, Hampton and Movenpick opening their doors. This year, the emirate will have the Anantara Hotel opening in Mina Al Arab as well as the Sofitel Hotel opening in Al Hamra.
In addition, several big players have announced investments in RAK including Aldar, Abu Dhabi National Hotels and Emaar which will have a huge impact on the emirate’s hospitality market.
The US-based Wynn Resorts will also open a $3.9-billion 1,000-plus room hotel in RAK in the coming few years which will also include a gaming area and other features.
In order to operate new properties, Phillips expects more than 10,000 new employees will be recruited by the hotels by 2030, if not sooner.
Ras Al Khaimah recorded a 13 per cent increase in tourist numbers, reaching 1.13 million, surpassing its 2019 figures.
“We expect 2023 to be the best performing year ever. Multiple factors are driving the tourism growth such as the highest mountains in the UAE, 64km of white sand beaches, and also different elements from the new hotels that were opened,” he said.
The emirate is also an attractive destination for adventure tourism as it hosts the longest zipline, sky tour, Jais Ladder, and hiking trails among others.
“Emirate is transforming into a global destination. Wynn Resorts will have a tremendous impact on tourism. We believe that by the end of the decade, the emirate will be able to attract five million tourists a year,” he said.
Phillips revealed that a master plan of the entire emirate has been developed that will ensure sustainable development and also ensure that growth fits in the plans that the emirate has.
