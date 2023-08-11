UAE jobs: New free portal helps hundreds get hired, land interviews

The new labour law requires all private sector employers to convert their employees’ unlimited contracts to fixed-term ones
More than 800 jobseekers have benefitted from Emirates Foundation’s new Dawamee programme in the first six months of this year.
Through this portal, Emiratis were able to access remote and part-time job opportunities across a range of sectors. Dawamee essentially connects employers with with suitable candidates.
According to the first-half results released by the foundation for the Dawamee programme, 826 Emirati jobseekers benefitted from the platform and events organised by the programme in the past six months.
As many as 385 candidates were screened for an interview, and 102 were successfully hired by the programme’s partners, including Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Al Ansari Exchange, LM Exchange, EFS Facilities Services, and Al Salam Community School.
Partners have extended a total of 129 job offers.
The innovative, Emirati-focused platform is among the youth empowerment projects of the Emirates Foundation, an independent national organisation set up by the Abu Dhabi Government.
“The impressive results we have seen so far in 2023 have been largely down to the vital role played by our partners, and we would like to applaud their efforts in helping make Dawamee a success,” said Jamal Al Khater, manager of the programme.
As a free digital platform, Dawamee is targeted at Emiratis who are 18 years and above. Priority is given to groups facing employment challenges, such as people of determination, low-income individuals, and those living in remote locations across the country.
The portal provides cost-effective solutions for companies and corporations across a wide spectrum of sectors by offering them access to flexible employees with the right skills and knowledge.
“This programme is so important for raising awareness about flexible employment, whether part-time or remote job opportunities – especially for UAE nationals who may have felt their options were limited – we are delighted to see the progress thus far,” Al Khater added.
