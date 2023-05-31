UAE jobs: Multiple vacancies available in 4 key sectors; here are the openings

While these sectors currently have visible hiring listings, jobseekers must keep an eye on market to identify trends, opportunities that align with their skills

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Many key sectors are now recruiting, with new job prospects that are available in the UAE market, as per hiring listings visible in sectors such as education, aviation, healthcare and real estate for various skill sets and experience levels.

While these sectors currently have visible hiring listings, jobseekers must keep an eye on the market to identify trends and specific opportunities that align with their skills and interests.

Here are some of the talent requirements and potential openings in these key sectors.

Education

The UAE’s largest school group, GEMS Education, recently opened 260 positions for both teaching and non-teaching roles.

These teaching and non-teaching positions are open across the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, job vacancies are available in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Jonathan Bramley, Vice President – Communications, says, “GEMS Education is constantly reviewing our staffing levels to ensure that we best serve our students wherever they are learning. These changes regularly depend on our staffing needs at our various schools and the Schools Support Centre in Dubai. Details of individual postings are available on our career's website section.”

Aviation

Dubai carrier flydubai is rolling out an expansion plan that will create more than 1,000 job vacancies this year.

The airline — which operates flights to more than 110 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia — will be looking for talented professionals to take up various roles, from cabin crew members to pilots and engineers.

According to the airline’s website, the requirement for the role of cabin crew would have a starting salary of Dh7,380 (basic pay + housing allowance + transportation allowance). This also comes with variable flying pay worth Dh3,800 (monthly average).

Qualified pilots with the necessary flight hours, licences, and certifications are invited to apply as well with a basic salary of Dh31,900 (along with housing allowance + transportation allowance), with variable flying pay of Dh11,410 (monthly average).

The airline seeks individuals with expertise in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and various engineering disciplines. Additionally, the airline is looking to expand its catering team.

Similarly, the UAE’s national career Eitihad Airways is seeking pilots and first officers both for passenger and cargo flights with details of the job descriptions posted on their website.

As per their website the first officers for one of the categories (First Officer Non-Rated B777/B787) should have a minimum of 2,500 hours total flying time and a minimum of 1500 hours on multi crew, glass cockpit or high-performance military jet. The website also mentions a fixed pay of Dh26,000 per month for such pilots.

Meanwhile, Emirates Airlines has also posted several job openings on its website for cabin crew, synthetic flight instructor, senior technical product owner and for the positions of maintenance officers promising attractive tax-free salary along with several perks.

Healthcare sector

The demand for healthcare professionals in the UAE is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years. By 2030, the country will need over 33,000 nurses and allied health professionals, creating significant opportunities in the sector.

A recent forecast from Colliers Healthcare & Education division's market intelligence report highlights the specific requirements in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Abu Dhabi is expected to face a shortage of 11,000 nurses and 5,000 allied health professionals by 2030. Similarly, Dubai will require 6,000 physicians and 11,000 nurses. These demands are primarily driven by factors such as population growth, the rise of medical tourism, an increasing burden of chronic diseases, an aging population, higher patient expectations, and rapid advancements in treatment innovation and technology.

Realty

If you are seeking an opening in the realty market, then there is good news. With the property market looking up post Covid, Dubai’s real estate brokerages are actively seeking top-tier executives with exceptional skills and talents.

These companies are constantly searching for individuals who excel in relationship management, possess extensive expertise in their respective fields, and possess the ability to establish trust among buyers and sellers by effectively collaborating with multiple parties.

Ari Kesisoglu, President, Property Finder earlier said, “For Property Finder, it has a lot to do with technology adoption, having vision on making life in real estate terms better through technology and creating more transparency through data so that we can make home finding journey better.”

