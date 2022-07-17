UAE jobs: Hotel group Sonder to hire 50 people for its largest-ever property in Dubai

US company has several open roles for its Business Bay property

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 9:52 AM

The US-headquartered hospitality company Sonder Holdings Inc. will hire dozens of employees for its new 401-unit Dubai property in Business Bay.

Federico Cerimonia, general manager at Sonder in Dubai, said the 35-storey third hotel will almost double its total units in Dubai and will be the largest property in its global portfolio, reflecting the importance of the Dubai market.

The hotel will recruit around 50 people in diverse fields such as waiters, housekeeping attendants, guest services executives and others.

"We have a number of open roles, and we’re always on the lookout for dynamic people to join our mission of revolutionising hospitality through design and technology. Since launching in Dubai in 2019, we’ve built a team of passionate and dedicated people who deliver an exceptional experience to our guests every day,” he said.

Globally, as of Q1 2022, Sonder has 7,700 units worldwide and 11,600 additional contracted units in the pipeline.

The company offers serviced apartments for stays from as little as one night up to several months, catering to tourists, young families, and all types of corporate travellers including digital nomads, whether they are in Dubai for a few days or a period of weeks or months.

“The UAE and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) remain a key focus for Sonder’s future growth. The Business Bay property represents an 86 per cent increase in units in the city from 465 to 866 in total. Our approach is to work closely with local real estate partners to grow our regional footprint, delivering our tech-enabled modern service and thoughtfully designed accommodation,” said Cerimonia.

“Opening our third location in Dubai makes us one of the largest full-building serviced apartment operators in the market, and the region remains a focus for Sonder,” said Martin Picard, co-founder and global head of real estate at Sonder.