UAE jobs: Etisalat opens more than 500 vacancies in IT, customer service

New employees to receive training through partnerships with globally renowned universities

Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 5:16 PM

UAE telecom giant etisalat by e& on Tuesday announced its participation in the NAFIS initiative that will involve the hiring of more than 500 Emirati professionals in its retail, customer service, technology and IT space in a span of five years.

A MoU was signed by Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, andGhannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council - the federal entity responsible for NAFIS during GITEX Global 2022.

As per the latest agreement, etisalat by e& will focus on hiring 100 UAE nationals by the end of 2022. It will also facilitate training programmes that contribute to developing and enhancing their skills and expertise in their current roles.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Mazrouei, said: “NAFIS reflects the interest of our wise leadership for UAE citizens to equip the next generation with competencies that are founded on curiosity, openness and a diverse range of professional skillsets. This can only be achieved by providing them with opportunities that meet their aspirations and ambitions for the future.

“The telecom sector has always been a major enabler of job creation, especially in information technology, marketing and technical areas, as well as customer service and sales. This is a positive development for the younger generation who are actively looking to participate in the retail sector.”

Al Mazrouei indicated that the recruitment plan with etisalat by e& will take place in a phased manner, making sure the UAE Nationals are equipped with the tools to take on their new roles in the telecom, technology and retail sectors.

Masood Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&, said: “We are proud to be part of the NAFIS initiative and play a critical role in contributing to the UAE leadership’s vision of creating opportunities for Emiratisation in the private sector. In the telecom and technology sector, one of the most vital sectors that contribute to the country’s economy, these new hires will play an integral role in progressing the country’s digital economy and raise its competitiveness across various global indicators.”

Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Human Resources Officer, etisalat by e&, said: “The partnership with NAFIS will enable etisalat by e& to ramp up efforts in providing new job opportunities across our departments, mainly in the sales, customer service, technology and IT departments. We plan to appoint 100 UAE nationals in these areas, making them brand ambassadors. This will also include empowering new employees with training and upgrading their skills and knowledge, chiefly through our partnerships with globally renowned universities so that we can meet the varying requirements of the departments and prepare them for the future.”

etisalat by e& is also committed to encouraging other private sector partners to participate and register with the NAFIS programme and implement such initiatives and programmes within their organisations.

As part of the initiative, new employees will undergo a 33-day training programme comprising product and soft skills training, mainly training them on the sales framework, transaction system and interaction guide, whilst upgrading their business know-how and knowledge of various products and services.

