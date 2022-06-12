UAE Jobs: Etihad to recruit in Dubai tomorrow, here is how to apply

The Abu Dhabi-based airline is hiring for multiple vacancies

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 9:27 AM

Etihad Airways, which is hiring for multiple vacancies, will recruit cabin crew in Dubai in the coming week.

Starting Monday, June 13, the UAE’s national carrier said interested applicants can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai.

“With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022. Etihad will run a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Dubai during the week beginning Monday 13 June 2022. Interested applicants can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Dubai on Monday,” the Ab Dhabi-based airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had earlier announced that it will recruit up to 1,000 individuals with hospitality experience to join its cabin crew team.

Assessment on June 14, 15

The UAE carriers have been aggressively hiring new staff over the few quarters and also recalled some of the staff sent on long leave during the Covid-19 pandemic as the aviation sector recovers at a fast pace. The local carriers had listed around 300 jobs on their websites at the beginning of this month.

Etihad's statement said selected applicants will be invited to assessment days on June 14 and 15.

“Etihad offers a competitive salary and benefits package for cabin crew that not only includes modern accommodation and travel allowances, but the opportunity to learn and grow, see the world and be part of an internationally recognised and award-winning team,” it said.

