UAE jobs: Employees' pension registration reviewed as ministry looks into Emiratisation developments

File photo

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 5:17 PM

Emiratis who are currently working in the private sector should have been registered in the country's pension scheme, and their employers must ensure that monthly contributions are paid on time, the authorities said on Wednesday.

The reminder comes as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) held a meeting with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) to discuss the latest developments in Nafis — a federal initiative that seeks to increase the competitiveness of Emiratis and empower them to occupy skilled jobs in the country's private sector.

During the meeting, Mohre officials highlighted that an integrated digital system — linked with the pension funds — should be established to ensure that mandatory registrations are completed and monthly payments are made on time. The quality of data that would be exchanged through this system should also be enhanced.

Since the Nafis scheme was rolled out, there has been a steady increase in the number of Emirati employees registered in the pension fund, the GPSSA said.

"Up to 700 requests were received during the first month of announcing the programme compared to 200 requests prior to implementing Nafis. A total of 1,200 requests are now being received per day," it added.

As part of implementing the Emiratisation programme, Mohre makes sure that the number of citizens registered in the pension scheme is constantly updated.

The ministry discussed the need for continuous monitoring procedures to check companies' compliance with labour regulations, including the Nafis programme. These evaluations, it said, would ensure that the support goes to those who deserve it.

Other processes also include the need to conduct surveys and studies, and prepare reports based on employment data. This information shall support decision-makers in developing systems, updates and procedures in Nafis.

