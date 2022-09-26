UAE jobs: Employees can receive 100% of the salary as pension, official explains

Authority launches campaign to enhance awareness of insured individuals about the benefits of the law and the privileges it provides to them

By WAM Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM

UAE's General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has confirmed that insured employees can receive a maximum pension at 100 per cent of the contribution account salary.

This is one of the most important privileges provided by the Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security, said Mohamed Saqer Al Hammadi, head of the Pension Operations Department at the GPSSA. The GPSSA has launched a media campaign to enhance the awareness of insured individuals about the benefits of the law and the privileges it provides to them under the slogan "Explore Your Advantages". It is aimed at making the insurers aware of the available benefits to encourage them to make the best use out of the law.

Al Hammadi stressed that the law grants an insured individual with 35 years in service the maximum pension at 100 per cent of the contribution account salary.

"The insured receives an additional bonus alongside three pension account salaries for each year spent at work after 35 years. For example, if the period of service of an insured individual employed in an entity is 38 years and the pension calculation salary for this period amounts to Dh30,000 he/she will receive an additional bonus for those three years at the rate of three pension salaries for each year, that is Dh90,000 for each year with a total sum of Dh270,000 for the three years."

The GPSSA’s pension operations head further added that this advantage is embodied in two additional cases of pension entitlement as per the law.

"In the event that the service of the insured ends with sudden death or total disability as a result of a work-related-injury, the pension is granted at 100 per cent of the pension calculation salary, assuming that the insured has spent 35 years in service. Pension in this case is granted, regardless of the age and duration of contribution with the GPSSA, even if it were for only one month, which is not mentioned in the law."

In addition to granting the maximum pension and the possibility of extending it to 70 years and more, the law grants beneficiaries a share of the insured’s pension after his/her sudden death or work-related-injury with a compensation of Dh75,000.

This is distributed among the heirs in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic Shariah unless the female heir is no longer entitled to the pension due to her age.