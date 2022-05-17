UAE jobs: Emirates begins 6-week recruitment drive

Mercer study finds women to be leading human resource functions in the UAE with 53% in managerial roles and 49% in executive positions.
Jobs
Emirates is now hiring people from 30 cities across the globe until June 2022.
In this latest drive, Emirates’ teams will travel from Australia to the UK. They will also visit dozens of European cities, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain.
Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President for Human Resources said: "There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anyone interested in a flying career, and we’ve received tremendous interest since we began our recruitment drive for cabin crew in November.
"While parts of the application process are done online, we always make the effort to meet our candidates in person whenever we can, and that is why our Talent Acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next 6 weeks to assess prospective candidates."
All Emirates crew are based in Dubai, with company-provided accommodation, tax-free salary and more benefits.
Those who are interested can read more about the Emirates cabin crew role, and apply online at: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/
