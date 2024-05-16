UAE jobs: Emirates announces cabin crew vacancies for residents

File photo

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:56 PM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:59 PM

Emirates has opened up cabin crew opportunities in a recruitment drive exclusive to UAE residents, the Dubai-based airline announced on Thursday.

To be shortlisted, aspirants need to check the eligibility criteria and fill out an online application form found on the Emirates website. The vacancy is open to all nationalities who live and work in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Emirates Group has recently awarded its employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary as the group announced record-breaking profits.

Qualifications and experience

More than a year’s experience in hospitality/customer service

Positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many cultures

Minimum qualification is high school graduate (Grade 12)

Fluent in written and spoken English (ability to speak another language is an advantage)

At least 160cm tall and can reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes, to enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types

No visible tattoos while you’re in Emirates cabin crew uniform (without covering them with bandages or cosmetics)

As Emirates cabin crew, you’ll be based in Dubai and will need to meet the UAE's employment visa requirements

Aside from the requirements of the role, one should be determined to always perform to the highest standards, focus on being solution oriented, and be able to manage a demanding work schedule. The candidate should have the ability to deliver an authentic experience to our customers.

An ideal applicant is also culturally aware, reflecting the Emirates personality — professional, empathetic, progressive, visionary and cosmopolitan.

A CV in English and a recent photo must be submitted with the application.

Salary and benefits

Pay is made up of three components: a fixed basic salary, an hourly pay for operated flights, and an overseas meal allowance. Here's a computation: Basic salary = Dh4,430 / month

Flying pay = Dh63.75 / hour based on average 80-100 hours / month,

Average total pay = Dh10,170 / month (~USD 2,770, EUR 2,710 or GBP 2,280). These are approximate numbers for Grade II (Economy Class). Meal allowances for night stops are credited to the salary in arrears the following month. Hotel accommodation as well as transport to and from the airport is provided by the company.

ALSO READ: